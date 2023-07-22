Rolling Loud Miami 2023’s lineup reads like a who’s who of rap. But even with acts like Playboi Carti and Travis Scott headlining the festival, Sexxy Red’s performance is what has set the internet ablaze.

To be specific, social media went nuts over the performer’s “iconic” entrance. As Sexyy Red headed to the stage dressed, it wasn’t her jeweled bra that caught people’s eyes. It was her pretending to walk two men on leashes as if they were animals that shocked viewers. While the festival dubbed the entrance “Iconic,” after uploading the clip on Instagram, their followers had something else to say about it.

“J Balvin did this and got in trouble. She does this and nothing,” wrote one.

Another wrote, “Something about Black men and chains.”

Someone else wrote, “So when NLE Choppa walked her and Suki like dogs in his video, the narrative was ‘Black women gotta do better.’ But now, since it’s Black men, it’s just disrespectful, and every Black man in the world isn’t included? Interesting.”

Although people online were overwhelmingly against the act, there were several people that didn’t take issue with it. One such person wrote, “That’s hard. All y’all saying those dudes are lame is just hating because this is a show. It’s called a performance, just like acting. If you don’t do it, someone else will. If I was them, I would be proud of my moment.”

Another wrote, “Not y’all kink shaming. BDSM is a thing, folks.”

Another agreed, writing, “I know we all still traumatized from slavery and antiblackness and all, but y’all never heard of a Dominatrix? 🥴”

This isn’t the first time one of Sexyy Red’s performances was declared inappropriate — not that such furor has impacted her live bookings.