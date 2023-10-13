Loki Season 2 dropped its second episode, “Breaking Brad,” on Thursday night, and Loki fans are already caught up in their feels over watching Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson together again.

After solving Loki’s time-slipping issue in the Season 2 premiere, Loki and Mobius are finally partnered up again as they search for Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in 1977 London. Not only do the two slip right back into their buddy cop routine, but their chemistry is off the charts as they cross paths with X-5 (Rafael Casal). After catching the rogue hunter, he rattles both Loki and Mobius during an interrogation attempt, which leads to a tender moment of the two bonding over pie.

While each enjoy a slice of shockingly green key lime pie (which, weirdly, is the only thing the cafeteria served), Loki comforts Mobius and assures him that everyone loses their cool. The two actors beautifully sell the scene, and it’s one of the most compelling Marvel moments in years. There was no green screen or special effects, just two actors doing great character work.

Later in the episode, Loki and Mobius fail to stop Dox (Kate Dickie) from bombing branches of the timeline, which causes a catastrophic loss of live across realities. As the gravity of the situation sets in, Loki places his hands on Mobius’ shoulder, and Loki fans lost their minds.

Hiddleston and Wilson have chemistry for days, and Season 2 is doing a great job of leaning into it. You can see from the reactions below that Loki fans can’t get enough of them together:

#loki #lokiseason2 my head is in my hands Loki asking Mobius if he wants to get pie… like hey c'mon let's do one of your favorite things so you can calm down and we can have a chat about this… he knows him so well and he's so PATIENT with him I can't do this you guys pic.twitter.com/VPoKglMmUA — Char 🌈✨ (@CharCubed) October 13, 2023

Loki’s reaction to Mobius calling him the God of Mischief was so uncalled for this man is so !!!! In love !!! pic.twitter.com/aXI9KmAXRa — L• (@atwellsfarmiga) October 13, 2023

#loki spoilers THIS IS EVERYTHING TO ME 😭 pic.twitter.com/ptkYIlfQ19 — andrea ४ 💚 (@sherlokius) October 13, 2023

This scene. I found this scene really beautiful, hard, silent, just Loki comforting Mobius while realising the huge genocide who just happened Some softness in the terror. #Loki pic.twitter.com/nFsSktTlgj — Margokih Loki Series ☀️🌒 (@Vairons_Split) October 13, 2023

#loki spoilers oh this shot??? loki comforting mobius who’s clearly distraught after they failed to save the timelines???? loki touching mobius???? LOKI COMING BACK TO MOBIUS AFTER SYLVIE LEFT HIM??? LOKI REALIZING IT’S MOBIUS WHO’S ALWAYS BY HIS SIDE???? ooooooh pic.twitter.com/NV5tHspUO6 — Lokius (@DailyLokius) October 13, 2023

Loki streams new episodes Thursday on Disney+.