Shania Twain built a career out of being notoriously hard to impress. Her 1997 hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much” made it quite clear that she was a straightforward, no-nonsense kind of girl. Her favor couldn’t be won by the looks of Brad Pitt, the smarts of a rocket scientist or a man who owned a car. Her heart could only be won by the purest of souls who “had the touch” and would “keep her warm at night.” With such an honest and pragmatic view of men and the world around her, you might be surprised to find out that Twain just revealed she was impressed by Donald Trump. In an interview with the Guardian in which she discusses her long career, the Canadian icon reveals her conservative-leaning thoughts on families, and politics while discussing the election of Donald Trump.

“I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

So it seems the woman who couldn’t be swayed by rocket scientists or Brad Pitt has finally fallen for someone: Donald Trump. But, there is the only one mention of Trump in the article and she does use the all-important preface “seemed honest” which is a good way to ensure plausible deniability.

If pressed for an explanation or a justification of saying Trump is honest she could always lean heavily on the “seemed” part of that sentence. It doesn’t feel right to crucify the otherwise beloved star for an offhand comment in an interview however it is somewhat distressing. So, If you’re feeling a bit let down right now by the politics of a female Canadian megastar. I’ll politely remind you that Celine Dion refused Trump’s offer to perform at his presidential inauguration.

(Via The Guardian)