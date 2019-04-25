Sharon Van Etten’s Cover Of ‘Black Boys On Mopeds’ Is Devastating And Powerful

04.25.19 43 mins ago

Singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten recently wrapped the North American dates supporting her fantastic album Remind Me Tomorrow. If you were lucky enough to see her on tour, Van Etten performed a stunning cover of Sinead O’Connor’s “Black Boys On Mopeds” at many of her dates. O’Connor penned the 1989 track in response to the death of 21-year-old Colin Roach, who was shot in the doorway of a British police station in 1983. Police brutality against Black youth unfortunately remains as relevant a topic as it was 30 years ago, and the song’s power has only grown as it has aged.

Van Etten performed “Black Boys On Mopeds” for SiriusXM. Her voice carries an incredible amount of emotion, and the minimalist acoustic arrangement lets every lyric ring loud and haunting. Van Etten is gearing up for an extensive European tour this summer, but she’ll play a handful of festivals dates in North America as well. Check out her North American dates below, and listen to her cover of “Black Boys On Mopeds” above.

05/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/04 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
06/22 — New York, NY @ ALT92.3 Inaugural Summer Open
07/25-07/28 — Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Festival
07/26-07/28 — Edmonton, AB @ Interstellar Rodeo
08/02 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival 2019
08/04 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
09/21-09/22 — Asbury Park, NJ @ See.Hear.Now Festival

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sinead O'Connor
TAGSblack boys on mopedssharon van ettenSINEAD O'CONNORSiriusXM
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP