‘Slavic Girls’ Is The Cleavage-Baring, Butter-Churning Hit Of Eurovision

No matter how hard I try (a.k.a 30 seconds of Google searches), I’ll never quite understand Eurovision. I’ve got the basics down — a whole bunch of European counties compete in a sort-of MEGA American Idol, minus the American — but what I don’t understand is why Donatan & Cleo’s milkmaid-y “We Are Slavic” wasn’t immediately named the greatest song of all-time by the judges. Have a listen/look.
Not only is that (satirical) song super-catchy, but it reminds me of “Amish Paradise.” Also:
Can’t imagine why it’s so popular.
The reason they lost was because they went against a transgender with a rejected Celine Dion song.
Also their song wasn’t that strong.
The music video for Slavic Girls is even better
[www.youtube.com]
I know this shows my lazy, fat Americaness, but the dude getting out of his childhood twin bed with three other people is hilarious. You couldn’t even sneeze without pushing somebody out of bed.
It’s not really anything like Idol.
Eurovision Song contest started out being a songwriting contest between countries. Each country determines their own winner, Sweden, for instance, has three big shows to find their winner. Then (hopefully) the best song goes on to compete with other participating countries. Back when it first started, it was about the quality of the song, and less about the spectacle.
Now, it’s more about who makes the best stageshow, or who has the best gimmick or story (Lordi comes to mind, as well as this years winner)….guess it’s kinda like Idol after all…
Man, I could really go for some butter right about now . . .