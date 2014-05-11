‘Slavic Girls’ Is The Cleavage-Baring, Butter-Churning Hit Of Eurovision

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.11.14 5 Comments

No matter how hard I try (a.k.a 30 seconds of Google searches), I’ll never quite understand Eurovision. I’ve got the basics down — a whole bunch of European counties compete in a sort-of MEGA American Idol, minus the American — but what I don’t understand is why Donatan & Cleo’s milkmaid-y “We Are Slavic” wasn’t immediately named the greatest song of all-time by the judges. Have a listen/look.

Not only is that (satirical) song super-catchy, but it reminds me of “Amish Paradise.” Also:

poland eurovision

Can’t imagine why it’s so popular.

