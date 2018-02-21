Three Up And Three Down: The Best And Worst Smashing Pumpkins Albums

#Billy Corgan
Senior Music Writer
02.21.18 5 Comments

Getty Image

Three Up/Three Down is a catalog-oriented feature that seeks to highlight a given artist’s best three albums and worst three albums.

Incredible as it may seem, Smashing Pumpkins has been been kicking around in one form or another for 30 years at this point. Roughly a decade of that time, the period between 1988 and 1999, encompassed the group’s “classic lineup” era, featuring Billy Corgan on guitar and lead vocals, D’Arcy Wretzky on bass, Jimmy Chamberlain on drums and James Iha on guitar. It was during this period when they released some of their most beloved, genre-defining albums like the concise, hard-nosed debut Gish, or the titanic, two-hour long Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness. The other two decades, the Post-Zwan period if you will, saw Corgan taking over and releasing a number of spottier albums with a revolving group of different musicians around him.

With ten full-length albums, a whole bevy of EPs, and one multi-platinum certified B-sides collection that might as well be canon — 1994’s Pisces Iscariot — to their name, there’s quite a lot of material for casual Pumpkins fans and new arrivals to try and dig through. To help alleviate some of that burden for the curious, here below are the three albums you definitely should check out, and three more that you should avoid at all costs. I didn’t include the whole Teargarden By Kaleidyscope project on this list, because, well, for one, it’s not really an album per se, and two, it’s way too complicated to pick apart. You can probably skip that one, for what it’s worth.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Billy Corgan
TAGSbilly corganD'arcy WretzkyJames IhaJimmy ChamberlainSMASHING PUMPKINSThree Up Three Down

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP