Snoh Aalegra is blessing listeners with her fittingly-titled single, “Wait A Little Longer,” following her other two recent songs. The dreamy track

“I’m not gettin’ sleep at night these days / Things don’t feel the same at my place / And I wonder if you ever felt that way / Was it a mistake, the world we’ve made?” Aalegra admits in the emotional first verse that she finds herself struggling with comfortability in a relationship.

“You know I tried / And it took a little while to see sunshine / And it doesn’t get no better at midnight / Feelings fade and I’m gettin’ closer every day,” she continues, seemingly realizing she might have to wait to find a better fit in love.

The track has been speculated to be part of Aalegra’s fourth studio album, alongside “Sweet Tea” and “Be My Summer.” It has been two years since the Iranian-Swedish singer released a full-length project.

Although not much else is known about this next record yet, fans and celebrities alike are pumped to hear more and for her return. Everyone from Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton to musicians like Stormzy and Omar Apollo have praised Aalegra’s recent songs.

Check out Snoh Aalegra’s “Wait A Little Longer” above.

