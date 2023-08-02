Iranian-Swedish R&B singer Snoh Aalegra is gearing up for her fourth studio album. Today (August 2), Aalegra has shared “Sweet Tea,” a piano-driven ballad on which she reflects on a pleasant love.

“Sweet Tea” features Aalegra looks fondly on the time spent with someone in her life, finding safety and comfort in their presence.

“You make no sense / So perfect, it makes no sense / Like that empty cup you left in my, my fridge / And that sweet tea is sweeter than you, sweeter than you / Sweeter than you / It feels like I’m dreamin’, dreamin’ / But my dreams ain’t sweetеr than you,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

The song features production by prolific producer and Aalegra’s frequent collaborator, No I.D., and features a slight chord change near the end, encompassing the warmth and whirlwind of emotions accompanied by love. “Sweet Tea” follows Aalegra’s recent single, “Be My Summer,” which was released last month.

Though Aalegra hasn’t said much about her upcoming album, it’s likely that it may arrive soon. Her debut album, Feels, came out in 2017, and was followed by Ugh, Those Feels Again in 2019. In 2021, Aalegra dropped Temporary Highs In Violet Skies, continuing this biannual album release pattern. If this continues, we might be able to look forward to hearing Aalegra’s fourth album before the end of the year.

You can listen to “Sweet Tea” above.