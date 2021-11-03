After making her fans wait a couple of years for her third body of work, Snoh Aalegra returned with Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies this past summer, and the singer did not disappoint. The project arrived complete with 14 songs and guest appearances from Tyler The Creator, Pharrell Williams, and James Fauntleroy. It also featured additional contributions from PJ Morton, Ant Clemons, Leon Thomas III, Terrace Martin, NO I.D., and more. Nearly four months after she released the album, Aalegra is ready to take Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies on tour.

Aalegra will hit the road starting on March 21, 2022, in Detroit and make several stops in major cities across the United States and Canada before bringing things to an end in Portland, Oregon on May 30, 2022. She made the announcement on her social media pages and confirmed that more dates would be added to the tour at a later date.

The announcement comes after Aalegra and Tyler The Creator teamed up in their video for “Neon Peach,” the third single off Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies.

You can view the full tour dates below and revisit our review of Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies here.

03/21 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

03/23 — Toronto, ON @ History

03/27 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

03/29 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

03/31 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/03 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

04/05 — Tampa, FL@ Jannus Love

04/06 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

04/09 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

04/30 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

05/01 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

05/04 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

05/07 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

05/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

05/11 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/27 — Vancouver, Canada @ Malkin Bowl

05/28 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/30 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall