After making her fans wait a couple of years for her third body of work, Snoh Aalegra returned with Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies this past summer, and the singer did not disappoint. The project arrived complete with 14 songs and guest appearances from Tyler The Creator, Pharrell Williams, and James Fauntleroy. It also featured additional contributions from PJ Morton, Ant Clemons, Leon Thomas III, Terrace Martin, NO I.D., and more. Nearly four months after she released the album, Aalegra is ready to take Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies on tour.
Aalegra will hit the road starting on March 21, 2022, in Detroit and make several stops in major cities across the United States and Canada before bringing things to an end in Portland, Oregon on May 30, 2022. She made the announcement on her social media pages and confirmed that more dates would be added to the tour at a later date.
The announcement comes after Aalegra and Tyler The Creator teamed up in their video for “Neon Peach,” the third single off Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies.
You can view the full tour dates below and revisit our review of Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies here.
03/21 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
03/23 — Toronto, ON @ History
03/27 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
03/29 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
03/31 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
04/03 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
04/05 — Tampa, FL@ Jannus Love
04/06 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
04/09 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
04/30 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
05/01 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/04 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
05/07 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
05/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
05/11 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/27 — Vancouver, Canada @ Malkin Bowl
05/28 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/30 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall