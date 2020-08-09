There’s no denying the success Chika has seen so far in 2020. The Alabama native shared her debut EP Industry Games back in March and has seen rave reviews from some of the industry’s best and most popular acts, including Cardi B. Chika hopes to continue that success in the film world as she prepares to make her acting debut on August 14 through the upcoming Netflix movie, Project Power which stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Taking a moment to kick it with fans on Instagram Live, things took a turn for the better when a rap legend joined the livestream.

To Chika’s surprise, Snoop Dogg joined her livestream late Saturday night and her excitement was very clear. “What the f*ck, Snoop in here?” she asked, ecstatic at the rapper’s presence. Snoop would eventually join the livestream where he used the opportunity to praise Chika and her music.

“I’m here to give you your flowers,” he announced. “I’m here to tell you I f*ck with your music. I love your sh*t. I play it. I enjoy it. I wanted to tell you that. I didn’t want to like let you hear about it. I want you hear it from me, from the Dogg’s mouth.”

Overwhlemed by his praises, Chika thanked Snoop for his compliments and returned some of her own to him calling him, “a f*cking legend, an actual goddamn pillar in our community.” The two would eventually agree to collaborate on a song after Snoop requested that he write one for her. In response, Chika said “I’m writing you a country song. It’s gonna be a Black country song,” to which Snoop replied, “Make it work. You gonna make it do what you do.”

While we wait for their upcoming collab, fans can give a listen to Chika’s new single, “U Should.”

Watch their full Instagram Live conversation above and see Chika’s reaction to the conversation in the tweets below.

I have been adopted by Snoop Dogg. — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) August 8, 2020

When Snoop called me his daughter, I felt like he called my mother his daughter. My sister. My aunts. My fish. — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) August 8, 2020