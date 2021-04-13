The death of Daunte Wright, who was shot during a traffic stop in Minnesota over the weekend, has led to reactions from people in all walks of life. Now Snoop Dogg has taken to Instagram to share his thoughts on the situation.

Snoop shared an image that compares two photos, saying, “If this is disrespecting our troops, what’s this?” The first photo is of Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem at an NFL game, while the second is of a Black man emerging from his car with his hands up during a traffic stop. The post was captioned with emojis indicating anger from Snoop. He later shared a photo of a person holding a sign that reads, “We live in a world where trained cops can panic and act on impulse but untrained civilians must remain calm with a gun in their face.” On his Instagram story, he also shared a post from former NBA player Stephen Jackson that reads, “Say his name: Daunte Wright.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed recently that Snoop had joined the cast of The Voice as a mentor to help coach contestants. He he will work alongside Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson,