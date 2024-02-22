If there’s anyone you can count on for weed, it’s certainly Snoop Dogg. He spilled about how he was helping get better weed to rappers before it was, well, technically legal. In a recent episode of his CGN YouTube show, Snoop talked with Benny The Butcher, and shared that one city in particular did not meet his standards… or anyone’s, really.

“You know what’s crazy,” Snoop shared, according to HotNewHipHop. “How — and I’ma be honest… hey guys, I’m just telling the truth — New York used to be known for trash used to be known for straight trash. No, this is no joke. You can ask the rappers, n****. They used to have seeds and all kind of sh*t in they sh*t. They could be rolling up a blunt putting seeds and sticks, you be like, ‘What the f*ck is you doing?'”

He added, “Sh*t, they didn’t know no better until n**** start catching that flight, f*cking with the real n****s out here cuz we f*ck with y’all, and n**** show the n****s what that sh*t was, and n****s said, ‘Well we can’t get it there, how about we just get it there,’ you dig — and the connection was connected. And there you have it, weed stories one-on-one.”

Apparently, he was name-dropping members of Wu-Tang Clan and Roc-A-Fella as being some of the East Coasters who were picking up better weed.

The YouTube video of Snoop Dogg’s marijuana conversation is age-restricted and cannot be embedded on this page, so watch it here.