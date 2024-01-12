Just When You Thought It Was Safe, Another Snoop Dogg Bobblehead Was Stolen In Kentucky

Just when you thought it was safe, the Snoop Dogg bobblehead bandits have struck again!

Actually, that take might be unlikely, as the latest theft took place in Lexington, Kentucky, over 600 miles away from Philadelphia, where the prior wave of Snoop-related crimes took place. As in those cases, the latest theft saw the perpetrators abscond with the promotional statue, this time from the Mi Pequena Hacienda restaurant in Brannon Crossing.

The thief stole the bobblehead during the lunch rush as seen on security footage that caught them carrying it out of the restaurant, according to local news.

The three-foot tall statues were sent to various establishments as part of a Corona promotion. In 2021, three of the bobbleheads were stolen from grocery stores in the Philadelphia area. According to news sources in both instances, the statues could sell for up to $1,000 on eBay, giving thieves plenty of incentive for jacking them — although they would also make for awesome statement pieces of stoner home decor. (Although there are a few listed for up to $1,500, I’m not sure anyone is actually selling them at that price, so those thieves may just have to hold onto the evidence themselves.)

Snoop’s latest beverage-related endeavor is a line of hemp-infused beverages, although plenty of folks — including the Dogg himself — still seem to prefer imbibing the old-fashioned way.

Fortunately for Mi Pequena Hacienda, their story has a happy ending: Corona replaced their figurine, and this time, they’ve put a leash on the Dogg to keep him from getting away.