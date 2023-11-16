How Did Snoop Dogg Start Smoking Weed?

Snoop Dogg shocked the world today with perhaps the most surprising announcement he could have made: In an image shared on social media, he declared, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Seemingly, this is Snoop declaring that he is no longer smoking weed (although that’s something he’s tried before). He didn’t explicitly say that, though; Perhaps his phrasing of “give up smoke” was calculated and intentional, a tease for another announcement to come soon (his own line of edibles, maybe?). Whatever the case may be, this has Snoop fans talking, which makes now a good time to look back at when Snoop’s weed journey began.

In 2008, he told the story to Esquire, saying, “The first time I got high off marijuana was in the ’70s, with one of my uncles. They had these little roaches on the table — these part-way-smoked marijuana cigarettes — and there was some Schlitz Malt Liquor Bull. I went in there and sipped the Schlitz, and my uncle asked me did I wanna hit that roach. And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He put it on the roach clip for me and lit it up, and I hit that motherf*cker. I was about eight or nine years old.”

So, whether or not Snoop is really done with smoking weed, you at least know how the legendary journey began.