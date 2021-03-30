Ever since Megan Thee Stallion declared the warmer months of 2019 “Hot Girl Summer,” all sorts of public figures have rushed to lay claim to the beach season with their own campaigns — she even updated it to “quarantine summer” herself last year. Saweetie once declared December “Icy Girl Winter” and has already put in a bid to name summer 2021 “Pretty B*tch Summer” after her upcoming debut album, Pretty B*tch Music.

I will never stop screaming pic.twitter.com/aJlwo1gbqm — Rap Game Ina Garten (@KaraBTweets) March 27, 2021

But one celebrity’s option has put off more people than its beguiled; Chet Hanks, of over-the-top patois and “being Tom Hanks’ son” fame, said he felt a “White Boy Summer” is in the works with him and Jack Harlow, and some folks on Twitter aren’t having it. Included among those opting out of Hanks’ fantasy summer is Dionne Warwick. The new queen of Black Twitter was mystified upon being informed of Chet Hanks’ crusade, wondering “What foolishness did I just see?” and predicting instead, “I will be having a Black Woman Summer.”

I will be having a Black Woman Summer. What foolishness did I just see? — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) March 30, 2021

Ms. Warwick isn’t the only one who seems undone by Hanks’ tomfoolery. For the past few days, Twitter has been alight with posts roasting Tom’s offspring. The jokes range from imagining Jon B and Jack Harlow’s responses to being pulled into the discussion to wondering just how Chet Hanks turned out the way he has with an Oscar-winning father and all the privilege in the world (I think the answer’s in the question). In any case, it looks like “White Boy Summer” is probably not becoming a thing, insomuch as it already was for the last 400 summers or so, and it’s been terrible for everybody else.

Check out more responses to Chet Hanks below.

I want to hate Chet Hanks but he’s absolutely one of the funniest people alive https://t.co/sBTWaEz7YK — Jeffrey Dean Pelton (@flibbradigibbet) March 27, 2021

if you put pete davidson and chet hanks in one room the amount of “I can fix him” energy would rip the fabric of reality — Maddy ☻ (@TheirMaddesty) March 28, 2021

how did chet hanks become the way he is with the parents he has like what is his origin story — bobby wasabi (@bIondiewasabi) March 28, 2021

Jack Harlow, Jon B, & Chet Hanks on that White boy summer pic.twitter.com/mF06kdimaQ — Juan Rosario (@esjuanrosario) March 27, 2021

Tom Hanks when someone ask if Chet Hanks is his son pic.twitter.com/j9ffRg4JtL — robette 🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@1992_rp) March 27, 2021

White boy summer rules via Chet hanks. I pass… do u? pic.twitter.com/pBKlN0AfEM — Andy Warhol (@playboiqarti) March 27, 2021

the white boys convene to discuss chet hanks rules for #whiteboysummer pic.twitter.com/tPYuE4RzNq — rish limbaugh (@rishipuff) March 28, 2021

Jon B when Chet Hanks said they’re about to have a white boy summer this year

pic.twitter.com/eig4CPztt7 — Shamar English (@english_shamar) March 27, 2021

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.