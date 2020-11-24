With all the uncertainty we’ve faced in 2020, many have turned to their favorite classic movies to provide comfort. Along with revisiting old characters, one of the best parts about re-watching older movies is the soundtracks, especially when the film features an actor performing an original song written for the script. People on Twitter shared their thoughts about the best “fake” songs made for TV and movies Monday — and there were some great mentions.

It all started when a Twitter user asked people on the platform to name the “best fake song” that appears in a movie or a TV film. The tweet went viral instantly and saw a wide range of responses.

What’s the best fake song? Like a song that exists in the world of a show/movie but not our world — Randall Otis (@RandallOtisTV) November 23, 2020

One person mentioned the song “That One Night” from a cringe-worthy episode of The Office where Pam and Jim are subjected to a terrible dinner party with Michael Scott and Jan.

A few songs from the cult classic Spinal Tap also got cited.

How much more epic does it get than Spinal Tap's "Stonehenge"? The answer is none. None more epic. pic.twitter.com/tfAiq3kLBB — The Brooding Manatee™ (@BroodingManatee) November 23, 2020

"Big Bottom" Spinal Tap!

Big bottom, big bottom, talk about mudflaps

My baby's got em…..https://t.co/61uwoM6Qez — Shadowboxing The Apocalypse (@Wharfrat2004) November 23, 2020

Jason Segel’s delivery of a song from his Dracula play in Forgetting Sarah Marshall was namedropped, too.

the dracula song from forgetting sarah marshall https://t.co/DUPwRouYkf — gabby III.XX (@c_ntfetti) November 23, 2020

How could you forget Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s iconic track “Boats ‘N Hoes” from Step Brothers?

Of course, the iconic 2004 EuroTrip song “Scotty Doesn’t Know” was one of the most popular answers. But the song’s inclusion didn’t go without a debate. Some thought the fact that “Scotty Doesn’t Know” landed a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart meant it was “real,” but others disagreed because it was originally penned for the film.

Guys … we go through this every year … "Scotty Doesn't Know" from EURO TRIP is a real song, not scripted. pic.twitter.com/ZyXaDVjktA — H. Perry Horton (@hperryhorton) November 23, 2020

It was written for Eurotrip… — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 23, 2020

The only reason Scotty Doesn't Know isnt the correct answer is because it's a real song https://t.co/SCV7gDQOPb — In Sean We Trust (@BeardownBD) November 23, 2020

