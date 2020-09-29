While promoting his new Amazon series Utopia, Rainn Wilson revealed his favorite “Dwight moment” on The Office while discussing the possibility of doing a reunion special that would bring the cast of the beloved NBC sitcom back together.

According to Collider, Wilson didn’t even hesitate when it came time to choose just one of the several classic moments from his Dwight Schrute character during The Office‘s nine season run:

“I really love the moment in the episode called “Money,” where he’s heartbroken and he’s taken Jim and Pam to his bed and breakfast. There’s a moment when he’s really emotional and Jim gives him some words of kindness and empathy, and then he doesn’t notice it but Jim has left. He reaches out and Jim’s not there and he looks around. To me, that moment perfectly encapsulated what we did on The Office. It’s a Chekhovian, priceless little human misconnection that was really special.”

As for his thoughts on a highly-demanded The Office reunion, Wilson was just as eager to not rule anything out. “Hopefully, one day,” he said. “The fans would really love it. That’s the thing that counts the most. The fans would really love to see those characters again and have an experience with them.”

With the show making the jump to Peacock after dominating Netflix as the streaming service’s most-watched series, fans of The Office have been hoping that placing the show back under NBC’s umbrella could finally result in more time with their favorite characters. The demand for a reunion/reboot only intensified even further after the cast of Parks and Recreation got together for a quarantine special back in May, which forced The Office creator Greg Daniels to say he’s not ruling anything out. However, he cautioned fans to lower their expectations:

“I think people were assuming that an Office reboot would [involve] … getting the entire cast back together and just continuing where we left off. We’re probably not going to get every single character back, they’re all doing all these cool things. […] I don’t think people’s expectations of getting back in the saddle and doing more episodes of the same show was going to be realistic.”

While a reunion is probably not happening anytime soon, The Office fans have something to look forward to when the show moves to Peacock in January 2021. Episodes will now air with “unreleased contest” that never made it to broadcast, which should be an interesting addition for the hordes of The Office completists out there.

