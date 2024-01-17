Millions of people have dreamed of a career in music, but only a small percentage of them have actually made it happen, and an even more exclusive portion of that group have gone down in history as being among the best to ever do it. So, getting inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame is a major honor, and now the 2024 class has been unveiled (per Billboard).

Getting inducted as “non-performing” songwriters are Timothy Mosley (Timbaland), Hillary Lindsey (who wrote songs like Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush”), and Dean Pitchford (who wrote Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose” and Bonnie Tyler’s “Holdin’ Out For A Hero”). Also making the cut are R.E.M. members Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Michael Stipe, and Steely Dan members Donald Fagen and Walter Becker.

HOF chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement, “We are […] very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2024 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and literally enriched music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

The inductees will be honored at the 2024 Induction And Awards Gala, which is set for June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

