It’s been fifty years today since Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated at the height of his activism. Though he died long before most people using the internet were even born, his dream has lived on and probably always will always live on. This is the message of a new video and it’s accompanying hashtag #dreamliveson which was unveiled as the first ever tweet from the official Stevie Wonder twitter account. The video features dozens of actors, comedians, politicians, and musicians sharing their own individual dreams in the vein of Dr. King.

Some of the dreams featured in the video are trivial like Ke$ha wishing to be reincarnated as a cat, or James Corden wanting to weigh 180 pounds. Some are confusing like Trevor Noah dreaming that we treat those we hate with the same love we treat those we care about(?) But the majority of the dreams listed are sincere and heartfelt pleas for a better world for all. Whoopi Goldberg, for example, dreams of a world where “we don’t have to keep explaining to each other that we’re equal” and Billy Crystal dreams that “we learn to protect our planet.”

It’s a pretty heartwarming video no matter who you are, or as Lionel Ritchie re-iterates in his dream statement: “one day we realize that we are the world.” The clip ends like it began with Stevie Wonder, asking you to post your own video stating your own dream and to use the hashtag #dreamstilllives.