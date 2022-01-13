In today’s episode of UPROXX Sessions, Stockz drops by to talk about one of hip-hop’s hottest topics at the moment, NFTs. The aptly-named cross-coastal advises listeners to get their money up with his laid-back performance of “Bored Ape Yacht Club,” which is named for the popular NFT collection currently occupying the profile pics of many of your favorite entertainers and plenty of crypto enthusiasts.

The Bored Apes belong to a series of cartoon monkeys adorned with various wardrobes and oddball accessories that doubles as kind of an insiders’ club of early blockchain adopters. The whole collection of 1,000 tokens reportedly brought in about $2 million and fans have access to a private Discord server.

While Stockz — who hails from Houston by way of Roanoke, Virginia and currently resides in LA — doesn’t break down the NFT phenomenon so much as use it as a prop to further flex his wealth. “Bored Ape Yacht Club” is one of the standout singles from his 2021 album Seoul Tape, which he released through his own imprint, Buy Money Ent.

Watch Stockz’s performance of “Bored Ape Yacht Club” above.

