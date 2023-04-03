J. Cole hosted Dreamville Festival for yet another year at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina this weekend. The Dreamville boss reasserted his rap dominance as the co-headliner with Drake on Sunday, April 2, but his Cole’s otherwise pristine reputation as a hooper took a hit.

Summer Walker was not intimidated by Cole nor his presumed home-court advantage.

“[Cry-laughing emoji] ran it up at the Dave & Buster’s,” Walker captioned an Instagram reel. In it, Walker is coolly running up the score on the Pop-A-Shot. Cole stands beside her in amazement, putting his hands on his head and staring at her in disbelief.

An A&R consultant who was on hand confirmed that Walker actually beat Cole at the game.

Summer Walker just beat J Cole at basketball 3 games in a row lol — TP (@OGxTP) April 3, 2023

Man she took like $200 from me — TP (@OGxTP) April 3, 2023

Walker used her Sunday set at Dreamville Fest to confirm she’ll be dropping an EP, Clear 2: Soft Life, next month.