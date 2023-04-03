J. Cole hosted Dreamville Festival for yet another year at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina this weekend. The Dreamville boss reasserted his rap dominance as the co-headliner with Drake on Sunday, April 2, but his Cole’s otherwise pristine reputation as a hooper took a hit.
Summer Walker was not intimidated by Cole nor his presumed home-court advantage.
“[Cry-laughing emoji] ran it up at the Dave & Buster’s,” Walker captioned an Instagram reel. In it, Walker is coolly running up the score on the Pop-A-Shot. Cole stands beside her in amazement, putting his hands on his head and staring at her in disbelief.
An A&R consultant who was on hand confirmed that Walker actually beat Cole at the game.
Walker used her Sunday set at Dreamville Fest to confirm she’ll be dropping an EP, Clear 2: Soft Life, next month.
“Just wanted to let you guys know that I have an EP dropping May 19,” Walker said before finishing her set with “Insane,” a track from 2021’s Still Over It. “Go to my website if you wanna pre-order it. It’s a lil somethin’, somethin’. Clear. Y’all ready for some new music?”
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP May 19th 🤍 Pre-Order exclusively on https://t.co/m6N78XXbSR pic.twitter.com/yylcBW9uTy
— SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) April 3, 2023
Dreamville Festival also boasted Usher as the headliner on Saturday, April 1. Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, EarthGang, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, Sir, Lute, Omen, Marqus Clae, Victony, JID, GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flocka Flame, Mario, Ayra Starr, Baby Tate, Cozz, Jordan Ward, Reuben Vincent, and Burna Boy rounded out the heavy-hitting lineup.
Clear 2: Soft Life is out 05/19 via LVRN/Interscope Records. Find more information here.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.