Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Rihanna absolutely smashed her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance and Daniel Caesar and Masego announced their new albums with, Never Enough and Masego respectively. 6lack began to tease music from his upcoming third album and Kelela shared a video for “Enough For Love.” Elsewhere, Janelle Monae tapped Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 for her “Float” single and Rema fired off a double dose of singles for fans with “Holiday” and “Reason You.” Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

OG Parker — “Still Work” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign & Muni Long On their new single “Still Work,” OG Parker, Ty Dolla Sign, and Muni Long find themselves wanting to rekindle a flame with an old lover. Ty and Muni’s passion is undeniable through their vocals while OG Parker’s production provides the perfect landscape to orchestrate a plan to win back a past fling. The song is also the latest single from OG’s upcoming album Moments. Melii — “14 Daze” New York singer Melii is back to get the ball rolling for herself in 2023. After dropping her Medusa EP last year, she’s back with “14 Daze,” her first release of the year. A salute to the Valentine’s Day holiday, Melii confesses her feelings to a new lover over somber production that captures the vulnerability of her words and how delicate the situation is.

Yung Bleu — “Games Women Play” It’s only been a few months since Yung Bleu dropped his second album Tantra, but the Alabama singer is readying his upcoming mixtape Love Scars II. The project is locked in for an April 14 release date and for its first offering, Bleu shares “Games Women Play.” On it, Bleu gets candid about the struggles in love and how, in his case at least, women can be better players than men. Debbie — “Is This Real Love? (Remix)” Feat. Lucky Daye British singer Debbie released “Is This Real Love?” at the end of 2021, and since then, her career has taken off to reach new heights. A little over a year later, she revisits the track with a well-deserved and luscious remix with Lucky Daye. Together, Debbie and Daye dive into the wonderful world of real love while beautifully expounding on everything it entails.

Spinall — Top Boy You can always count on Spinall to round up the best talent in afrobeats for a project filled with smash records. For his latest project, Top Boy, Spinall calls on Minz, Adekunle Gold, BNXN fka Buju, Stefflon Don, Asake, Ladipoe, and many more across 15 songs. If you’re a fan of the many different flavors of afrobeats, this project is for you. BNXN fka Buju — “Gwagwalada” Feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez The past six months have been quite active for BNXN fka Buju. Between his Bad Since ’97 project, his strong remix of Minz’s “Wo Wo,” and solo efforts like “Traboski,” BNXN has a bit of a hot streak on his hands. It continues with “Gwagwalada” featuring Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez, a vibrant single that is sure to have you dancing wherever you play it.

Bien — “My Baby” Feat. Ayra Starr Another afrobeats artist who’s been thriving as of late is Ayra Starr. She recently connected with afrobeats singer Bien for “My Baby.” The honeyed single is one of the sweeter records you’ll hear on this list as both singers express their love and gratitude for a partner who’s proven to be worth their time and energy. Mario — “Used To Me” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign Mario is holding back in any way on his latest single, “Used To Me.” With help from Ty Dolla Sign, the two singers are sultry, passionate, and blunt in their feelings and requests for their lovers. The feelings between them are undeniable, so in their words, let’s cut to the chase and not waste any more time.

Dende — “Nightmares” Despite dropping his Before We Go EP last month, Houston singer Dende isn’t letting up with new treats. He returns with the lovelorn “Nightmares,” a record that captures his pain-filled experience with love. Where some spent Valentine’s Day celebrating love, Dende spent his commemorating the loss of it. Serpentwithfeet — “Gonna Go” For his first release of the year, Serpentwithfeet arrives with a bit of bounce in his step on his “Gonna Go” single. On it, Serpentwithfeet makes a decision to surround himself with love. This also means that he’ll remove himself from places where it’s not available, a decision that may upset some in his world.