This fall will mark two years since Summer Walker released her sophomore album and first chart-topping project with Still Over It. It’s around this time that fans usually begin to tap their watches to signal that time is up for a new project, but luckily for them, they’ll have a new batch of songs to enjoy before then. During last month’s Dreamville Festival, Summer Walker announced her new EP Clear 2: Soft Life which marks a return to the acoustic sound that many of her core fans love. With the release date for Clear 2: Soft Life just around the corner, let’s run through some of the key pieces of information that you need to know before it drops

Release Date Clear 2: Soft Life will arrive on May 19 via LVRN and Interscope. It will be her fourth project in total on both labels. Tracklist Days before Clear 2: Soft Life was set to arrive, Summer Walker unveiled the tracklist for the project, which you can view below: 1. “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug)”

2. “Hard Life”

3. “How Does It Feel”

4. “Mind Yo Mouth”

5. “Pull Up”

6. “New Type” Feat. Childish Gambino

7. “Finding Peace”

8. “Set Up (2017)”

9. “Agayu’s Revelation” Prod. By Solange, Steve Lacy, and John Kirby

Features Thanks to the project’s recently revealed tracklist, we now know that J. Cole and Childish Gambino have contributed vocals to Clear 2: Soft Life. Solange, Jay Versace, and Steve Lacy also have production credits on the EP. Singles Summer Walker did not release any singles ahead of Clear 2: Soft Life, but we did get a preview of “Pull Up” produced by Jay Versace. You can check out the preview below: new summer produce by me pic.twitter.com/apEgvrU3Yv — ︎J (@JAYVERSACE) May 15, 2023