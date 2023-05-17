This fall will mark two years since Summer Walker released her sophomore album and first chart-topping project with Still Over It. It’s around this time that fans usually begin to tap their watches to signal that time is up for a new project, but luckily for them, they’ll have a new batch of songs to enjoy before then. During last month’s Dreamville Festival, Summer Walker announced her new EP Clear 2: Soft Life which marks a return to the acoustic sound that many of her core fans love.
With the release date for Clear 2: Soft Life just around the corner, let’s run through some of the key pieces of information that you need to know before it drops
Release Date
Clear 2: Soft Life will arrive on May 19 via LVRN and Interscope. It will be her fourth project in total on both labels.
Tracklist
Days before Clear 2: Soft Life was set to arrive, Summer Walker unveiled the tracklist for the project, which you can view below:
1. “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug)”
2. “Hard Life”
3. “How Does It Feel”
4. “Mind Yo Mouth”
5. “Pull Up”
6. “New Type” Feat. Childish Gambino
7. “Finding Peace”
8. “Set Up (2017)”
9. “Agayu’s Revelation” Prod. By Solange, Steve Lacy, and John Kirby
Features
Thanks to the project’s recently revealed tracklist, we now know that J. Cole and Childish Gambino have contributed vocals to Clear 2: Soft Life. Solange, Jay Versace, and Steve Lacy also have production credits on the EP.
Singles
Summer Walker did not release any singles ahead of Clear 2: Soft Life, but we did get a preview of “Pull Up” produced by Jay Versace. You can check out the preview below:
new summer produce by me pic.twitter.com/apEgvrU3Yv
— ︎J (@JAYVERSACE) May 15, 2023
Merch
Summer has indeed released some merch for Clear 2: Soft Life. The pieces include an exclusively signed CD, t-shirts, and hoodies, all of which can be purchased on her website.
More Details
Two days before the EP’s release, Summer Walker shared an Instagram post that revealed her feelings about the music coming out on Clear 2: Soft Life. She wrote, “For my new listeners I wanna let it be known that CLEAR Projects are my favorite type of music to make, it’s slick the only time I actually have fun making music.” Summer added, “It’s raw it’s real it’s live. This for my day 1 fans, the rest of y’all will get y’all auto tune packed radio joints when the album come out lol.”
Clear 2: Soft Life is out 5/19 via LVRN/Interscope. Find out more information here.