Summer Walker’s debut record Over It dropped just last week and it’s already creating a major stir. In fact, Walker’s first-week sales were so high that she broke the record for the most-streamed R&B album for a female artist ever. The record was previously held by Beyonce, whose 2016 record Lemonade was first place until Walker snatched the title with her sophomore album.

Over It garnered an impressive amount of streams and sales in the first week. The record charted at No. 2 on Billboard‘s 200 charts. According to Billboard, songs on the record, including “Girls Need Love” and Usher’s collaboration “Come Thru,” were streamed a whopping 154.7 million times. The only R&B album that has accumulated more streams in the first week than Over It was The Weeknd’s Starboy, which boasted 175.2 million plays upon release.

Though the streaming numbers were sizeable, Over It missed out on grabbing a No. 1 spot due to K-pop group SuperM’s record The 1st Mini Album. However, SuperM’s sales were boosted by the act of bundling, which is when an artist includes an album along with the purchase of another merch item in order to pump up numbers.

