SZA Debuted A New Song Called ‘Blind’ On ‘Saturday Night Live’

In her second performance of the night, SZA debuted a new song on the Saturday Night Live stage. Her latest cut from her upcoming album, S.O.S., which is called “Blind,” according to the SNL Twitter account, first appeared briefly at the end of the “Shirt” video. It’s a downtempo cut, on which SZA reiterates her disdain for her ex, no matter how much she misses them.

“It’s so embarrassing / All of the things I need living inside of me / I can’t see it / It’s so embarrassing

All of the love I seek living inside of me / I can’t see, I’m blind,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

Earlier in the night, she revealed the release date for S.O.S., and it’s arriving much sooner than we expected.

While we don’t know a whole lot about the album’s overall theme, SZA recently opened up about her process in Billboard, and how she “created the person I wanted to see in the world. That ‘girl next door’ energy, we don’t get to see in Black music. It’s always like ‘homegirl next door.’ I don’t have to fit a phenotype.”

THE FULL VERSION OF BLIND LIVE THANK YOU SZA YOU ARE LOVED SZA #snl pic.twitter.com/SBEhMf6VJf — َ (@ungodlywests) December 4, 2022

Check out the performance of “Blind” above.

S.O.S. is out 12/9 via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA.