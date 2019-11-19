Tayla Parx’s list of songwriting credits is a long and varied one, and it features artists like Panic At The Disco, Anderson .Paak, and Ariana Grande. This wasn’t always the case, though, and in the latest Honda Backstage video, Parx reveals that early in her career, she didn’t always get the opportunities she wanted because of preconceived notions people had about her.

“In the beginning of my songwriting career, I had to be very real and say, ‘People are going to think that I can only write rap music because of my coloring, because of the style of outfits that I wear,'” Parx said.

Parx has since proven she can do just about anything she sets her mind to, and that now includes writing music for herself. She released her well-received debut album We Need To Talk earlier this year, and the video above shows Parx branching out even further and working on a new Florida Georgia Line collaboration. She says of the track, “I knew that I wanted to write a song saying basically, ‘Look, it doesn’t matter who’s right tonight, as long as we can go to sleep and not be mad at each other.’ The fact that all of us live very different lives but we all could relate to that emotion, that’s how we knew we had something special.”

Elsewhere in the Backstage video, Parx also touches on subjects like earning her creative freedom and how she chooses to run her record label Tayla Made, so check it out above.

