Taylor Swift Crushed Misogyny And Still Topped The Maxim Hot 100 At The Same Time

It’s always strange when you’re young and famous and receive an unimaginable amount of scrutiny. Full-time “Bad Blood” ass-kicker and part-time pop star Taylor Swift has learned that the hard way, by saying some things about feminism early in her career that she probably wishes she could have back. Luckily, she’s gotten to the age when you don’t really care about perception. That’s how Swift can talk about how misogyny has poisoned popular culture at the same time she accepts being “honored” with the No. 1 spot on something like Maxim’s Hot 100.

In an excerpt posted by the Hollywood Reporter, Swift spoke to the magazine about the harmful way both men and women are brought up to think about gender, without even realizing it.

“Misogyny is ingrained in people from the time they are born,” said Swift. “So to me, feminism is probably the most important movement that you could embrace, because it’s just basically another word for equality.”

Continuing on, Swift tried to address earlier comments on the subject, like this one to the Daily Beast where she said of feminism: “I don’t really think about things as guys versus girls. I never have. I was raised by parents who brought me up to think if you work as hard as guys, you can go far in life.” Now that she’s older, she’s encountered more discrimination and wants to face it head-on:

“Honestly, I didn’t have an accurate definition of feminism when I was younger. I didn’t quite see all the ways that feminism is vital to growing up in the world we live in. I think that when I used to say, ‘Oh, feminism’s not really on my radar,’ it was because when I was just seen as a kid, I wasn’t as threatening… I didn’t see myself being held back until I was a woman,” said Swift. “Or the double standards in headlines, the double standards in the way stories are told, the double standards in the way things are perceived. A man writing about his feelings from a vulnerable place is brave; a woman writing about her feelings from a vulnerable place is oversharing or whining.”

Taylor has clearly gotten to a point where she’s not afraid to take down anyone looking to throw BS her way. And yes, this being published in the same publication 30 Rock once joked had a “I’d Rape That 100” list is pretty unusual. But maybe everyone was too hard on the lad mag. They can grow up, too.

(Via THR)