Taylor Swift Crushed Misogyny And Still Topped The Maxim Hot 100 At The Same Time

It’s always strange when you’re young and famous and receive an unimaginable amount of scrutiny. Full-time “Bad Blood” ass-kicker and part-time pop star Taylor Swift has learned that the hard way, by saying some things about feminism early in her career that she probably wishes she could have back. Luckily, she’s gotten to the age when you don’t really care about perception. That’s how Swift can talk about how misogyny has poisoned popular culture at the same time she accepts being “honored” with the No. 1 spot on something like Maxim’s Hot 100.
In an excerpt posted by the Hollywood Reporter, Swift spoke to the magazine about the harmful way both men and women are brought up to think about gender, without even realizing it.
“Misogyny is ingrained in people from the time they are born,” said Swift. “So to me, feminism is probably the most important movement that you could embrace, because it’s just basically another word for equality.”
Continuing on, Swift tried to address earlier comments on the subject, like this one to the Daily Beast where she said of feminism: “I don’t really think about things as guys versus girls. I never have. I was raised by parents who brought me up to think if you work as hard as guys, you can go far in life.” Now that she’s older, she’s encountered more discrimination and wants to face it head-on:
“Honestly, I didn’t have an accurate definition of feminism when I was younger. I didn’t quite see all the ways that feminism is vital to growing up in the world we live in. I think that when I used to say, ‘Oh, feminism’s not really on my radar,’ it was because when I was just seen as a kid, I wasn’t as threatening… I didn’t see myself being held back until I was a woman,” said Swift. “Or the double standards in headlines, the double standards in the way stories are told, the double standards in the way things are perceived. A man writing about his feelings from a vulnerable place is brave; a woman writing about her feelings from a vulnerable place is oversharing or whining.”
Taylor has clearly gotten to a point where she’s not afraid to take down anyone looking to throw BS her way. And yes, this being published in the same publication 30 Rock once joked had a “I’d Rape That 100” list is pretty unusual. But maybe everyone was too hard on the lad mag. They can grow up, too.
(Via THR)
“A man writing about his feelings from a vulnerable place is brave; a woman writing about her feelings from a vulnerable place is oversharing or whining.”
What a beautifully back-handed compliment to Max Martin.
does bad blood count as Kendrick Lamar’s “banger” everyone wanted?
I need to stop visiting Uproxx’s front page.
I know I am not in the target demo for Maxim anymore, but the people who read that magazine actually find Taylor Swift attractive? Leave aside the fact that she is a succubus and a person so terrible she gives Hitler a run for his money, but she looks like a retarded frog.
k
But I think I can change her.
Ok in THAT picture she looks like a frog, but that latest video…she’s a cool stick of celery better believe it.
She’s actually really pretty, and I admire her business sense, but I just hate the shit out of the way they present her as some plucky little nobody who fought the odds and became a star. Her dad is a millionaire. She had the fast track to fame. If these nepotism drenched child stars would just muster up one ounce of humility about their success, it would go a long way toward squashing the hate they get.
Taylor Swift is definitely pretty, but no way in hell should she be #1. Or even in the top 50. Or probably top 100. She has no body whatsoever.
I’m sure the Taylor Swift Corporation LLC didn’t use any money or advertising influence in this scenario, no way, nope. Not at all. It’s not like she needs an ego boost from being frequently criticised for looking like Jonathan Banks in drag for the movie Ladybugs.
Jonathan Brandis. RIP.
Taylor Swift is not even top 100 hot girls born in Berks County…I speak from experience…she is hot but this is clearly a popularity contest to put her ahead of (insert Kunis, Watson, Etc.)
Uh, sure, whatever you say Pennsyltucky…
I’m not trying to make it sound like a hotbed of hotness because it isn’t however I would assume most counties in the country have 100 girls hotter than Swifty….It is personal preference….she is good looking just not shit your pants hot. I saw a chick at the market the other day that made Taylor look like Rebel Wilson.
nothing like a rich overly-opinionated empowered White Woman making catchy yet largely meh music…. definitely what the world needs more of.
I think it’s more accurate to say “Nothing like a rich singer who was routinely hated for her self written and produced garbage going out and hiring an army of producers to make herself a pop album and then turning around to talk about how self empowered she is.”
She’ll look exactly like Sweet D from It’s Always Sunny in 5 years. I bet she eats like a giant bird.
Very well said. I’m impressed.