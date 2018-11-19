Taylor Swift started her career in 2006 with her self-titled debut album, which was released via Big Machine Records. All of her records after that have also been released on the same label, although her contract with Big Machine Records expired this month. There’s been speculation about what her next move would be, and now she’s announced on Instagram that she has signed with Republic Records and Universal Music Group.

“I’m ecstatic to announce that my musical home will be Republic Records and Universal Music Group,” she wrote. “Over the years, Sir Lucian Grainge and Monte Lipman have been such incredible partners. It’s so thrilling to me that they, and the UMG team, will be my label family moving forward.”

In the letter, Swift says she will own all of her master recordings under her new deal, and she wrote about “new opportunities created by the streaming world,” but above all, there was one condition that was most important to her: “As part of my new contract with Universal Music Group, I asked that any sale of their Spotify shares result in a distribution of money to their artists, non-recoupable.They have generously agreed to this, at what they believe will be much better terms than paid out previously be other major labels. I see this as a sign that we are headed towards positive change for creators — a goal I’m never going to stop trying to help achieve, in whatever ways I can.”

Swift also thanked Big Machine records CEO Scott Borchetta “for believing in me as a 14-year-old and for guiding me through over a decade of work that I will always be so proud of.”

