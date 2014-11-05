Watch Taylor Swift Sing A Kendrick Lamar Song. Then Hear Kendrick Lamar Return The Favor.

Taylor Swift’s new album, 1989, sold 1.287 million copies in its first week of release, which is the most for any artist since 1.322 million people bought The Eminem Show in 2002. That’s an absurd number, and rather than diving into a gold coin vault that’s lined with pictures of John Mayer crying, which is what I’d do if I became the first person this year to go platinum, Swift celebrated her achievement by lip-syncing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Backstreet Freestyle” in her car.
Kendrick returned the favor by professing his love for T-Swift’s “Shake It Off.” He even sang a portion of it, before adding, “I say what I mean and I mean what I say.” If those two worked on an album together, it would sell approximately 90 million copies.
mmmm pretty sure Lady GaGa and Lil Wayne both sold a million in a week!!
Yes, I’m sure you’re right, and every news outlet reporting that Swift’s single-week sales is the biggest since Eminem in 2002 are wrong.
Fun Fact: Lady Gaga originally recorded the chorus for Kendrick Lamar’s “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe”. I don’t know why they didn’t keep it, the album one is catchier, but he probably would have got much more recognition just for having her on the track. He’s an amazing songwriter, I hope he keeps it up.
