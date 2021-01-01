Earlier today TDE’s Reason, born Robert Lee Gill, Jr., dropped an extended remix of his song “Extinct” off his excellent 2020 album New Beginnings featuring lots of new guests — Joey Badass, Westside Boogie, Denzel Curry and Jack Harlow. He was excited to give fans a gift before the end of the year, especially since this version of the song is packed with high-profile guests. As chance would have it, the song also samples the song “Pennyroyal” by the producer Metal Fingers (MF), another alias of MF Doom, the man born Daniel Dumile Thompson.

But today has been a heavy day in hip-hop because news broke that legendary rapper had passed away earlier in the year. The hip-hop world has been reacting with grief and an outpouring of admiration for the producer, who died at just 49. One of Doom’s frequent collaborators, Flying Lotus, also told fans that he and Doom had been working on a collaborative EP together.

For his part, Reason was surprised by the coincidence, and said he had no idea he’d be dropping a song with a prominent sample from the producer with such surreal timing. He said he “didn’t plan to drop the day Doom left us,” although today is likely just the day the news was shared. In her post honoring her husband, the late producer’s wife Jasmine said he transitioned on October 31, 2020.

Check out Reason’s song sampling “Pennyroyal” above, and listen to the original below.