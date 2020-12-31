The Hip-Hop World Reacts To The Death Of Rapper MF Doom

Legendary rapper MF Doom has reportedly died. News broke today with a statement from his wife, Jasmine, on Instagram, and HipHopDX also reports they got a statement confirming his passing. No cause of death has been released yet, but the post from his wife stated that he transitioned in October of this year. The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of a iconic figure, especially so suddenly and at such a young age.

Artists from all over the country and of all ages loved and admired the underground rapper, and took to Twitter to express their gratitude and admiration right alongside their sadness at his passing. Many fans have been commenting that in such a tough year, this is a very difficult final blow. It’s unclear why his death was revealed for the first time today, on New Year’s Eve, but it’s definitely become a day of mourning for the rap community at large.

From El-P, Phonte and Q-Tip to a younger generation of artists like Tyler The Creator, Jay Electronica, and IDK — who shared information about a track he was working on with Doom — the influence that the late rapper had is obvious. Some of the loving tributes from his peers are below.

MF DOOM FOREVER — el-p (@therealelp) December 31, 2020

One of the greatest comebacks/second act stories in hip hop history. RIP to the villain MF DOOM. — Phonte (@phontigallo) December 31, 2020

RIP to another Giant your favorite MC’s MC .. MF DOOM!!

crushing news… — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) December 31, 2020

safe travels villain — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 31, 2020

this year took so many talented black people from us and Mitch McConnell still out here chillin I ain’t celebrating shit tonight — Zack Fox (@zackfox) December 31, 2020

May Allah be please w our Brother MF DOOM. 🤲🏿 — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) December 31, 2020

LONG LIVE MF DOOM — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) December 31, 2020

Rest In Peace to a true pioneer. i hate hearing this. RIP MF DOOM. I’m hurt rn. — JPEGMAFIA (@darkskinmanson) December 31, 2020

damn man smh RIP MF DOOM — RUSS (@russdiemon) December 31, 2020

It’s crazy cuz we used to brag to “heads” about having met him without a mask on. That’s like rap folklore. RIP MF DOOM 🙏🏾 — PSALM ONE 👩🏾‍🔬 (@PsalmOne) December 31, 2020

RIP MF DOOM — Aminé (@heyamine) December 31, 2020

DANIEL DUMILE MF DOOM FOREVER — MASKMOSPHERE (@atmosphere) December 31, 2020

rIP mF dOOM ! wTF — 💋🧛🏿‍♀️ (@playboicarti) December 31, 2020

LONG LIVE DOOM. MY FIRST MENTOR. ❤️♾. pic.twitter.com/k3X9KLr7C8 — KULT LIFE BISHY 🌎🇳🇬 (@BishopNehru) December 31, 2020