The Hip-Hop World Reacts To The Death Of Rapper MF Doom

Legendary rapper MF Doom has reportedly died. News broke today with a statement from his wife, Jasmine, on Instagram, and HipHopDX also reports they got a statement confirming his passing. No cause of death has been released yet, but the post from his wife stated that he transitioned in October of this year. The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of a iconic figure, especially so suddenly and at such a young age.
Artists from all over the country and of all ages loved and admired the underground rapper, and took to Twitter to express their gratitude and admiration right alongside their sadness at his passing. Many fans have been commenting that in such a tough year, this is a very difficult final blow. It’s unclear why his death was revealed for the first time today, on New Year’s Eve, but it’s definitely become a day of mourning for the rap community at large.
From El-P, Phonte and Q-Tip to a younger generation of artists like Tyler The Creator, Jay Electronica, and IDK — who shared information about a track he was working on with Doom — the influence that the late rapper had is obvious. Some of the loving tributes from his peers are below.
MF DOOM FOREVER
— el-p (@therealelp) December 31, 2020
One of the greatest comebacks/second act stories in hip hop history. RIP to the villain MF DOOM.
— Phonte (@phontigallo) December 31, 2020
RIP to another Giant your favorite MC’s MC .. MF DOOM!!
crushing news…
— QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) December 31, 2020
safe travels villain
— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 31, 2020
this year took so many talented black people from us and Mitch McConnell still out here chillin I ain’t celebrating shit tonight
— Zack Fox (@zackfox) December 31, 2020
May Allah be please w our Brother MF DOOM. 🤲🏿
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) December 31, 2020
RIP MF DOOM pic.twitter.com/9XYfcLCOMB
— loading…. (@guapdad4000) December 31, 2020
LONG LIVE MF DOOM
— Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) December 31, 2020
Rest In Peace to a true pioneer. i hate hearing this. RIP MF DOOM. I’m hurt rn.
— JPEGMAFIA (@darkskinmanson) December 31, 2020
Man… Rest In Peace MF DOOM. https://t.co/93E90WB7eC
— ? (@IDK) December 31, 2020
damn man smh RIP MF DOOM
— RUSS (@russdiemon) December 31, 2020
It’s crazy cuz we used to brag to “heads” about having met him without a mask on.
That’s like rap folklore.
RIP MF DOOM 🙏🏾
— PSALM ONE 👩🏾🔬 (@PsalmOne) December 31, 2020
RIP MF DOOM
— Aminé (@heyamine) December 31, 2020
DANIEL DUMILE
MF DOOM FOREVER
— MASKMOSPHERE (@atmosphere) December 31, 2020
rIP mF dOOM ! wTF
— 💋🧛🏿♀️ (@playboicarti) December 31, 2020
LONG LIVE DOOM. MY FIRST MENTOR. ❤️♾. pic.twitter.com/k3X9KLr7C8
— KULT LIFE BISHY 🌎🇳🇬 (@BishopNehru) December 31, 2020
What could be more MF Doom than us finding out that he died a full two months after he passed?!
— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 31, 2020