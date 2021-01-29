Troublemaking rapper Tekashi 69 is borderline persona non grata in the rap game, but apparently, that hasn’t stopped his manager from making inquiries for features on his behalf. Since a big part of staging any sort of serious comeback for 69 would naturally require the rapper to ingratiate himself with a few hip-hop favorites, it seems he set his sights on a rapper who is part of the current nexus of rebellious, anti-establishment cool: Griselda Records’ Benny The Butcher.

The Buffalo rapper recently revealed the interaction in a since-deleted tweet. Complex reports that Benny wrote, “Tekashi Manager hit me up and ask me was interested in doin a song with his client. What u think I said?” He also reportedly included a poll in which there were only two “options”: “No” and “F*ck no.”

While on its face, it may have seemed a ridiculous overture for Tekashi’s team to make considering Benny’s outspoken opinion on “rats” and “snitches” — categories many in hip-hop feel Tekashi fits the bill for. However, for what it’s worth, the two rappers’ content is astonishingly similar and perhaps the management team was looking for a yin-yang, odd couple vibe that would break the two rappers out of their respective comfort zones. Benny has shown the ability to play against type, such as on the DJ Infamous song “Bad Azz” with Kash Doll and Mulatto. He’s also been seen in rooms with trap rappers like 2 Chainz and shouted out by poppier artists like Drake.

However, it seems the Conflicted star isn’t very conflicted about where he stands on working with Tekashi. Still, that may work to the rainbow-haired rapper’s advantage anyhow; once again, despite our best efforts, we are all talking about him.