Tekashi 69’s legal troubles were lessened significantly when the rapper was granted an early release from prison this April. But others involved in his case are just now being put to justice. Anthony “Harv” Ellison, a member of the Nine Trey Bloods gang and the man who Tekashi accused of kidnapping and robbing him, has been reportedly served a 24-year prison sentence.

Ellison’s sentence was served Wednesday by Judge Engelmayer, the same judge who heard Tekashi’s original case, according to HotNewHipHop. Matthew Russell Lee, an independent journalist who has covered Tekashi-related legal matters closely, was present for the hearing. He live-tweeted the proceedings and claimed Ellison stood behind his actions and told the judge. “I’m not an angel,” Ellison said. “But I’m not a monster either.”

Ellison: I'm not an angel. But I'm not a monster either. The moment comes when you understand your purpose, sort of like a blessing. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) November 4, 2020

Upon announcing Ellison’s sentence, the judge reportedly commented on his gang affiliation. “This was not a book club that you chose to affiliate with,” Judge Engelmayer said. “The gang inspired fear with shooting, including in Manhattan.” Judge Engelmayer also added that the 24-year sentence could have been longer if he hadn’t taken into account the “harsh conditions of imprisonment during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Judge Engelmayer: Mr. Ellison, let me say it may not feel that way, but you are still a young man. With 15% good time, you'll be out in your early 50s. I was impressed by the letter, including from prison staff. I wish you well. We are adjourned.

Tekashi 69 originally took the stand to testify against Ellison and name the associate as one of his kidnappers in September of 2019. Ellison’s lawyer said he was potentially facing life in prison in a statement following Tekashi’s testimony, so a 24-year sentence is much lighter than originally anticipated.