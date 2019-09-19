Video Of Tekashi 69’s Alleged Kidnapping Surfaces Following His Testimony In Court

Tekashi 69 took the stand during his trial yesterday and spoke about a number of things, including his alleged kidnapping he says was carried out by Nine Trey associate Anthony “Harv” Ellison. Now dashcam footage of the incident has emerged, via New York Daily News. The video shows the vehicle stopping, then Harv telling Tekashi to get out.

This mirrors how Tekashi described the incident. In court yesterday, Tekashi said (via independent journalist Matthew Russell Lee), “We drive like a minute. Then Harv stops and gets out, running with gun back to Jorge who’s following us. Jorge puts it in reverse. […] I was pleading with Harv. I mentioned my daughter.” He then said he offered to give Harv $100,000, but since the banks were closed at the time, “We came to an agreement if I gave them my jewelry they would let me go.”

He continued, “They grabbed the jewelry. I was expecting to be let out of the car. But Harv just keep driving. They let me out right behind Smurf Village. Harv said, ‘Get out the car.’ I said, ‘No, if I get out you gonna shoot me in my back.’ Harv: ‘Get the f*ck out of the car.’ So I ran, I took the first left I could. I jumped in the back seat of a car. The guy said, ‘Get the f*ck out my car.’ I said, ‘Bro, you need to relax at this point. Just drive.’ He made all the turns I made: a right, another right. Right to Harv’s car. After Harv drove away, I told the guy to drop me at the precinct, by Quincy. I asked for medical assistance. I went to Kings County Hospital. Shotti got me discharged. He took me to somewhere in Long Island, a hospital. CAT scan. Concussion medication.”

Tekashi is set to take the witness stand again today.