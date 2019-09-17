The first day of Tekashi 69’s testimony against the Nine Trey Bloods who backed his nascent music career has wrapped up and as expected, the rapper — real name Daniel Hernandez — revealed that the relationship between himself and the gang’s criminal members were meant to be mutually beneficial. According to independent reporter Matthew Russell Lee, who was in attendance at the trial, Tekashi admitted that he associated with the gang in order to gain “clout,” while the gang used his music money to fund their criminal endeavors.

After the early part of his testimony focused on the song “Gummo,” the late afternoon portion of the trial focused on Tekashi’s membership in the gang. Lee reports 69 was never initiated, instead admitting to funding the gang’s elicit activities. In one of his tweets from the courtroom, Lee quotes 69 saying: ” I just had to keep making hits and giving financial support to the gang. Equipping with guns. Like, so they could buy guns.” When asked what he received in return, he said, “I would say my career. Credibility. Protection. All of the above.”

And we're back, last #6ix9ine segment of the day. AUSA asks, "When did you become a member of Nine Trey?"

November 2017.

Were you initiated?

No. You had to shoot your 31…

And we're back, last #6ix9ine segment of the day. AUSA asks, "When did you become a member of Nine Trey?"

6ix9ine: to be initiated you had to do work. Like, cutting someone's face.

Mr Hernandez, but you were not initiated, right.

Right. I just had to keep making hits and giving financial support to the gang. Equipping with guns. Like, so they could buy guns — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 17, 2019

So what did you get from Nine Trey?

"I would say my career. Credibility. Protection. All of the above."

Trey Way was something what we could market.

Q: Could you demonstrate the handshake?

A: I need two people, but… — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 17, 2019

Apparently, Tekashi also needed to be tutored on the rules and regulations of the gang’s membership, from its ranking system to its hand signs, which he admits he did wrong until schooled by fellow Nine Trey member Nuke. Court recessed during his testimony, with the judge promising lunch would be ordered in for jurors to save time and include more testimony.

69 is testifying against Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, the only two members of the gang who did not plead “guilty” to the extensive list of charges filed against the gang under federal racketeering laws. Among the charges against them are drug sales, participation in gang activity, and kidnapping and robbing Tekashi 69 last year. According to Complex, the defense called the kidnapping a hoax and compared it to the recent controversy surrounding Jussie Smollet.