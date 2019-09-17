Getty Image

Music

On The Stand, Tekashi 69 Denies Ever Being Initiated Into The Nine Trey Gang But Admits To Funding Them

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

The first day of Tekashi 69’s testimony against the Nine Trey Bloods who backed his nascent music career has wrapped up and as expected, the rapper — real name Daniel Hernandez — revealed that the relationship between himself and the gang’s criminal members were meant to be mutually beneficial. According to independent reporter Matthew Russell Lee, who was in attendance at the trial, Tekashi admitted that he associated with the gang in order to gain “clout,” while the gang used his music money to fund their criminal endeavors.

After the early part of his testimony focused on the song “Gummo,” the late afternoon portion of the trial focused on Tekashi’s membership in the gang. Lee reports 69 was never initiated, instead admitting to funding the gang’s elicit activities. In one of his tweets from the courtroom, Lee quotes 69 saying: ” I just had to keep making hits and giving financial support to the gang. Equipping with guns. Like, so they could buy guns.” When asked what he received in return, he said, “I would say my career. Credibility. Protection. All of the above.”

Apparently, Tekashi also needed to be tutored on the rules and regulations of the gang’s membership, from its ranking system to its hand signs, which he admits he did wrong until schooled by fellow Nine Trey member Nuke. Court recessed during his testimony, with the judge promising lunch would be ordered in for jurors to save time and include more testimony.

69 is testifying against Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, the only two members of the gang who did not plead “guilty” to the extensive list of charges filed against the gang under federal racketeering laws. Among the charges against them are drug sales, participation in gang activity, and kidnapping and robbing Tekashi 69 last year. According to Complex, the defense called the kidnapping a hoax and compared it to the recent controversy surrounding Jussie Smollet.

