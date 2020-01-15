At the end of 2019, Tekashi 69 was sentenced to 24 months in prison (most of which he has already served), but Tekashi doesn’t seem to think that living inside a prison during the upcoming months is a great idea. Complex reports Tekashi’s attorney Lance Lazzaro has requested that due to safety concerns, the rapper serve the rest of his sentence under home confinement or in a community correctional facility, according to legal documents.

Tekashi is apparently worried for his wellbeing due to members of the Bloods gang who are in prison with him, as he believes they may want to harm him after he spoke about people associated with the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods.

Lazzaro wrote in the documents, “As a result of Hernandez’s cooperation with the government against multiple gang members with the Bloods, Hernandez’s safety is still, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, seriously at risk. Given the significant and ongoing threat to Hernandez’s safety as a result of his past and potential future cooperation, the government has filed papers which force Hernandez to remain incarcerated at a private jail in an effort to secure his safety. However, even at the private jail, Hernandez is still housed with various members of the Bloods.”

Shortly after Tekashi’s sentencing, Lazzaro revealed how the rapper was feeling, saying, “He’s feeling a little down right now but he’s strong, he’ll survive. The best thing to come out of today was closure.”