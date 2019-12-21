Tekashi 69 has undoubtedly had a tumultuous year. His highly-publicized case came to a close Wednesday after being sentenced to two years in prison with five years of supervised release for racketeering and firearms charges. The entire 13-month trial will be highlighted in Snapchat’s new docuseries Tekashi69 Vs The World.

Featuring interviews from Tory Lanez, Cuban Doll, DJ Akademiks, Anuel AA, DJ Drama, and many more, the series will chronicle Tekashi’s unique life and rise to fame. It’s part of Snapchat’s new series Vs The World, which highlights the life of celebrities through exclusive footage and commentary.

In a statement, Snapchat explained the premise of the series. “Each season of Snap’s new franchise VS The World will explore the life and journey of some of the biggest names in hip hop, sports, and entertainment culture, with exclusive footage, commentary, and a totally original perspective,” the description reads. “In its inaugural season, this up-to-the-minute docuseries traces the rise and fall of controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, from his earliest days growing up in Brooklyn, through his chart-topping career and star-studded collaborations, to his trouble with the FBI and eventual incarceration.”

Since Tekashi’s sentencing, the rapper’s lawyer reported he was “feeling down.” Along with a two-year sentence, which includes the 13 months he’s served so far, Tekashi must complete 300 hours of community service and pay a fine of $35,000.

Watch the trailer to Tekashi69 Vs The World above. Find the entire series on Snapchat here.