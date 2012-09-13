The 10 Greatest Lines From The Official Scientology Album, With Special Guest John Travolta

Is it possible that the Church of Scientology, who have a movie (The Master) maybe, probably, of course about them coming out this weekend, produced something worse than Battlefield Earth? Yes, and it’s called The Road to Freedom, a 1986 album that makes you pine for the loving embrace of Barry Pepper’s dreads.

Road was written and composed by L. Ron Hubbard, founder of the Church of Scientology, and features performances by Chick Corea, Leif Garrett, Frank Stallone, Karen Black, David Pomeranz (he sang the Perfect Strangers theme song!), Nicky Hopkins, and most notably, John Travolta, who lends his throaty pipes to the title track and “The ARC Song.” Hubbard himself also talk-sings on the album, sounding like a drag-queen Leonard Nimoy impersonator covering a Bing Crosby song.

The album’s as hilariously awful as you imagine, and we’ve picked the 10 MOST awful lines from it. Enjoy?





“The Road to Freedom” by John Travolta, Leif Garrett, Frank Stallone, and Lee Purcell

You are not mind or chemicals

You don’t even have a form

You’re in a trap of senseless lies

It’s time to be reborn.

“The Way to Happiness” by Leif Garrett, Gayle Moran, and Nicky Hopkins

In a slack society, preceding to decay

It can even become an amusing thing

To casually steal and slay

“The Worried Being” by Amanda Ambrose

The Road to Freedom- The Worried Being from Hat Girl on Vimeo.

There was a worried being who did secret acts

He felt he had to hide, hide, hide, hide, hide.

Oooo what a sad song!

A careless teacher gave him false data

And he went dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb.

Oooo what a sad song!

That bad experience gave him engrams

And he began to hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt.

Oooo what a sad song!

“The Evil Purpose” by Frank Stallone

Terrorists, murderers, rapists, thieves,

The very headlines give you the creeps

People possessed or people obsessed

What’s gotten into their very deeps?

“Laugh a Little” by Michael Roberts, Pam Roberts, and Margie Nelson

The Road to Freedom- Laugh a Little from Hat Girl on Vimeo.

When all the world around you

Is deep enmeshed in frowns

When mother, sister, aunt and wife

All seem to have the downs

Laugh a little

Laugh a little

Ha ha, Ha ha

Ha ha, Ha ha

I couldn’t find a video for “The Good Go Free” by David Pomeranz, so here’s a cut from one of Hubbard’s other albums, SPACE JAZZ:

“Why Worship Death?” by Chick Corea and Julia Migenes

The Road to Freedom- Why Worship Death? from Hat Girl on Vimeo.

Why worship death? It’s a sham

A curtain of forgetfulness, instilled as a memory jam

“Make It Go Right” by David Pomerantz

The Road to Freedom- Make It Go Right from Hat Girl on Vimeo.

When the world is very crazy

Nothing can survive

When atom bombs and bursting suns

Threaten all of us alive

“The ARC Song” by John Travolta, Karen Black, Jeff Pomerantz, Frank Stallone, Lee Purcell, and Gloria Rusch

The Road to Freedom- The ARC Song from Hat Girl on Vimeo.

You understand me

I understand you

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Understand, too

What understanding will do for you

“L’envoi, Thank You for Listening” by L. Ron Hubbard

For truth is truth and if they then

Decide to live with lies

That’s their concern not mine, my friend,

They’re free to fantasize.