The 10 Best Singers Of All-Time, Ranked By Vocal Range

Axl Rose is obviously the greatest singer ever for the part on Lies where he introduces “Mama Kin” by screaming, “This is a song about your f*cking mother,” and you can tell he really wants to add, “And I f*cked her, too,” but doesn’t. Such restraint. So yeah, greatest singer ever, and SCIENCE can prove it (even if these days, he can’t hit the same high notes and he occasionally sounds like a goat in heat).

Concert Hotels put together a “chart [that] shows the highest and lowest notes each artist hit in the recording studio.” For instance, Rose’s range is five octaves, from “There Was a Time” to “Ain’t It Fun,” which is insane. But if he’s at the top, followed by Mariah Carey, who’s at the bottom? Luke Bryan.

Justin Bieber is down there, too, and now I want Axl to taunt Beebs to GET IN THE RING.

Here are the top ten best singers of all time:

1. Axl Rose

2. Mariah Carey

3. Prince

4. Steven Tyler

5. James Brown

6. Marvin Gaye

7. Christina Aguilera

8. David Bowie

9. Paul McCartney

10. Thom Yorke

Via Concert Hotels