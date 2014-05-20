The 10 Best Singers Of All-Time, Ranked By Vocal Range

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.20.14 95 Comments
best singers of all time

Getty Image

Axl Rose is obviously the greatest singer ever for the part on Lies where he introduces “Mama Kin” by screaming, “This is a song about your f*cking mother,” and you can tell he really wants to add, “And I f*cked her, too,” but doesn’t. Such restraint. So yeah, greatest singer ever, and SCIENCE can prove it (even if these days, he can’t hit the same high notes and he occasionally sounds like a goat in heat).

Concert Hotels put together a “chart [that] shows the highest and lowest notes each artist hit in the recording studio.” For instance, Rose’s range is five octaves, from “There Was a Time” to “Ain’t It Fun,” which is insane. But if he’s at the top, followed by Mariah Carey, who’s at the bottom? Luke Bryan.

Justin Bieber is down there, too, and now I want Axl to taunt Beebs to GET IN THE RING.

Here are the top ten best singers of all time:

1. Axl Rose
2. Mariah Carey
3. Prince
4. Steven Tyler
5. James Brown
6. Marvin Gaye
7. Christina Aguilera
8. David Bowie
9. Paul McCartney
10. Thom Yorke

Via Concert Hotels

Around The Web

TAGSaxl roseGREATEST SINGERSVOCAL RANGE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP