The 10 Best Singers Of All-Time, Ranked By Vocal Range

Axl Rose is obviously the greatest singer ever for the part on Lies where he introduces “Mama Kin” by screaming, “This is a song about your f*cking mother,” and you can tell he really wants to add, “And I f*cked her, too,” but doesn’t. Such restraint. So yeah, greatest singer ever, and SCIENCE can prove it (even if these days, he can’t hit the same high notes and he occasionally sounds like a goat in heat).
Concert Hotels put together a “chart [that] shows the highest and lowest notes each artist hit in the recording studio.” For instance, Rose’s range is five octaves, from “There Was a Time” to “Ain’t It Fun,” which is insane. But if he’s at the top, followed by Mariah Carey, who’s at the bottom? Luke Bryan.
Justin Bieber is down there, too, and now I want Axl to taunt Beebs to GET IN THE RING.
Here are the top ten best singers of all time:
1. Axl Rose
2. Mariah Carey
3. Prince
4. Steven Tyler
5. James Brown
6. Marvin Gaye
7. Christina Aguilera
8. David Bowie
9. Paul McCartney
10. Thom Yorke
Johnny Cash having more range than Katy Perry or Taylor Swift is pretty telling.
I AM a little amazed that Bowie’s got a deeper range than cash, though. That’s impressing and deserves investigation on my part.
Dude from Boston not on the list = invalid
Seriously, have they heard “More Than a Feeling”? It creates more than a feeling… In my soul.
Brad Delp. RIP.
How the hell is Chris Cornell not up near the top let alone not on the list. I call bullsh!t.
I made sure to read all the comments before I made mine because I was going to say the same exact thing. Chris Cornell can sing like a motha fucka…
It’s not just who can sing the highest, though, it’s complete range from low to high. I don’t know Soundgarden super-well, but I did happen to recall some pretty low notes in “Jesus Christ Pose.” But I assume those notes were manipulated.
Either way, Cornell is still awesome. I’d expect him to be on the list somewhere. But they can’t rank *everybody,* I guess.
Yeah, it’s kinda odd that he, Layne Staley and Eddie Vedder are nowhere to be seen.
I was going to say the same thing. From what I recall I heard them say Cornell has a 7 octave range. Honestly, I don’t know how that fits into their chart or what that means in general but I would like to see it compared to these singers.
Prime examples of how low Cornell can go are Soundgarden’s “Beyond the Wheel” and “Fourth of July”. I believe he only has a four-octave range, but so does Freddie Mercury and we can all agree Freddie was one of the greatest vocalists of all time.
@Taid of Jact: I would also like to add “Shadow on the Sun”.
I also signed in for the sole purpose of calling bullshit due to no Chris Cornell.
In no particular order
Michael Jackson
Freddy Mercury
Marvin Gaye
Aretha Franklin
Luther Vandross
Stevie Wonder
Sam Cooke
Barry Gibb (sorry)
Joplin
Mariah before nick cannon
Eminem is on this list but no Stevie or Donny Hathaway. GTFOH. And look how low Sam Cooke is? That man could sing the encyclopedia and I’d listen.
Gotta love a “greatest singers” list that has Eminem ranked solidly above Whitney Houston
And has stated in a song “I can’t sing”.
David Lee Roth? I mean, he’s a tool, but the man had some pipes.
Range is only one factor–tone, inflection, phrasing all have to be accounted for if you’re talking truly about the “greatest” singers.
Taking everything into account, though, Axl is still No. 1.
Not if “showing up for the gig” is one of the factors.
If Freddie Mercury was still around he would kick your ass for that, look fantastic, and ride off on his BI-CYCLE. BI-CYCLE. RIP the true No. 1.
Point Sponge
Definitely a bunch of good singers missing from there.
Though, I was always impressed with the last note of “Don’t Cry”. It’s damn hard to hit and hold that with consistent power behind it.
I thought I’d read that that note was multi-tracked, so he didn’t actually hold it that long. That’s just something I read online, though, so who knows. Still a great song.
No Maynard James Keenan?
+1
WOW THESE LISTS ARE ALWAYS THE WORST ! HOW IS SERJ TANKIAN FROM SYSTEM OF A DOWN NOT ON HERE ? I GUESS NOBODY HAS EVER SEEN HIM LIVE WITH AN ORCHESTRA .. YOU TUBE IT
LOUD NOISES
STOP SCREAMING INDIGNATION AT ME NOTHING WILL MAKE ME LISTEN TO SYSYEM OF A DOWN
HELLO! I DON’T HAVE A COMMENT BUT I LIKE TO BE INCLUDED IN THINGS SO HEY GUYS! THANKS FOR BEING AWESOME! SEE YOU LATER!
Where is Gary Young?
Harry Nilsson??? He had 5-octave range, supposedly – man, he could sing anything. And drink anything, unfortunately.
Did you make a mistake and mean the greatest English singers of all recorded time? This list is completely meaningless and untrue.
I don’t see Eddie Vedder on this list so as far as I’m concerned it has no integrity.
Eddie vender has no range and is synonymous with being mono-tone. He basically sings the same melody every song. Listen to Hunger strike as proof of the power of Cornell and the boringness of Vedder.
Vedder does have an impressive falsetto, though. Listen to the end of “Black,” for instance. Maybe that doesn’t count? Who knows.
@Ellsworth Thompson – you clearly don’t have much familiarity with Pearl Jam if you believe that to be the case.
Probably heard them before you did. Mono- tone is what he’s known for.
You’re talking out of your ass completely. Listen to other songs, his solo album. Shut your fingers.
So Axl sang in a lower key than Barry White. Sure, why not.
According to the chart, the difference is from F1 to F#1. So just barely.
“Just barely” or not, that seems dubious.
Listen to Civil War…hits those low notes.
He seriously was a tremendous singer.
Mention vocal ranges and not include Rob Halford? Blasphemy
Or Freddie Mercury. List is clearly biased against gays.
Freddie’s on the list … just lower than #1, thus rendering the entire list invalid.
@Carl Spackler I can’t fucking read apparently. ugg
Came here to mention the exact same thing. And where’s Dio? Besides in his grave, of course.
Wouldn’t Justin Bieber’s numbers be skewed considering he started singing as a prepubescent boy before blossoming into a fully developed prepubescent girl?
We have a winner!
Where’s Bruce Dickensin
I don’t know, but Bruce Dickinson isn’t on the list either.
The list doesn’t include eunuchs .
No Matthew Bellamy?!
So what, King Diamond doesn’t exist? Fucking bullshit list.
That guy has the craziest fucking range. I’m gonna play The Family Ghost again
Chris Cornell is better than any of them!
It should be noted that the list is comprised of mostly shitty pop singers.
I’m a hard rock/metalhead, and I love Guns ‘n’ Roses, but I gotta say, what Axl is doing when he hits those high notes aren’t exactly what I’d consider “singing” in the traditional sense. Sceaming/screeching is more accurate. If he could actually sing in that register ie carry a tune, then it would indeed be impressive. Same can be said about Rob Halford or King Diamond for that matter. High-pitched screaming is not singing, at least not to me.
This list is bullshit. You wanna know how I know? Because it doesn’t include Chris Cornell and Bruce Dickinson, both of whom can sing better than everyone on the list except Freddie Mercury.
No Dave Grohl or Chris Cornell? But Justin Bieber? Yeah. List invalid.
This list is total horseshit without Chris Cornell and especially LAYNE FUCKING STALEY! All you have to do is listen to Alice in Chains’ “Love, Hate, Love” to hear a vocal range that destroys most of that list.
[www.youtube.com]
AMEN my brotha! Love/hate/love is Laynes best vocal performance . Blows me away every time.
what about Tom Jones (not my style of music but he has range
I mean, he did pass out singing the theme to Thunderball.
Umm, did I miss Freddie Mercury??
This list includes a mess of autotuned little girls and no Cornell nor Halford. This list is bullshit. And Cornell can sing almost anything.
[www.youtube.com]
How about Tim Booth from James?
I’m just gonna go ahead and leave this here.
Soundgarden – Beyond The Wheel [Live On Letterman…: [youtu.be]
So it’s specifically for pop, rock, etc. right?
Because I look at this list and I see that, among many MANY others, it’s missing FUCKMOTHERING DAME JULIE ANDREWS.
This list…is missing the point, I think.
Neil Young rated, Bob Dylan doesn’t even exiust? Aren’t they basically the same voice?
*exist
Reminds me of the time when my much cooler friend finally convinced me Axl’s singing wasn’t two people. Fuck yeah. Appetite is boss like Bruce.
When Axl hits the high notes he’s yelling more than singing. And what notes you can or can’t hit are hardly the only deciding factors in who the “greatest” singer is. Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks have similar sized ranges but Stevie Nicks has more emotion and depth in one bar of vocals than Taylor Swift has in her entire catalogue.
No Jeff Buckley? Crazy town
Buckley is right above Springsteen.
F yeah Axl Rose. That is all.
yeah no Pat Benatar who studied OPERA back in the day….she’d KICK Axl’s BUTT
Although she shits me to tears, Kate Bush probably has a place here. Her high notes when she was barely out of her teens to some of the really low range stuff she did later would surely be comparable to some of the other female singers here. But I’m not gonna go through all my sheet music to prove it.
Ann Wilson needs to be on this list as well, and she should be right at the top. One of the best rock vocalists, period.
No KC Hailey of Jodeci??? The greatest R&B group of the 90’s…
Where the FUCK is Jeff Buckley on the list???????
Where is Ann Wilson? She’s got great range (Heart’s Ann Wilson)
C#5? The highest Bieber gets in “Boyfriend” is Eb5! This list was made by morons.
Oh, and I guess the absence of Chris Cornell, Rob Halford, and Brad Delp is pretty glaring too…
Axl is straight up the most overrated singer of all time… that nasal whine reduces my sperm count every time I hear it.
Axl has a tree octave range, Mercury has a four octave range, not sure how they fucked that up. Also greatest singer ever has very little to do with range, but “has biggest vocal range” by itself isn’t as gripping a headline I guess.
This is a bad list with no evidence to back it up. How is Chris Cornell not on this list. Scientifically it has been proven that his vocal range is one that almost no human can replicate. Chris Cornell is not on this list why? Oh yeah bs pop culture list that someone threw together and decided to add a chart.
Morten Harket from A-ha. Five octave vocal range!!!
This is just about the range of notes hit, certainly not about a singer’s ability to use their voice as an instrument. The greatest voice of our time was, without question, Elvis Presley. “Elvis Presley possessed an extraordinarily versatile voice and vocal range,” famed singer Placido Domingo stated in 1994. “His was the one voice I wish to have had.” I think I will take Domingo’s word! Also, I’d consider Ann Wilson of Heart as one of the leading female voices. Still, this list is interesting and it generates some engaging conversation.