Who knew Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney were such big Jerky Boys fans? As a way to kick out the LOLz before they tour behind Turn Blue for the next nine years, the Black Keys prank-called their own label, Nonesuch Records, as Quartzazium, “a New Age artist from Rhode Island.” The muffled laughter is a sound sweeter than BABA BOOEY BABA BOOEY BABA BOOEY.

