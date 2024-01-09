This Friday (January 12), the soundtrack for the upcoming movie, The Book Of Clarence, is set to drop. As the tracklist has been revealed, it features some seriously major artists, according to Genius.

Doja Cat is set to collaborate with Kodak Black and Adekunle Gold on “Jeezu.” D’Angelo and Jay-Z are performing “I Want You Forever,” which is reportedly nine minutes long, according to Vibe. Kid Cudi and Jorja Smith also make an appearance on the record with their respective songs. And so many more talented musicians are involved on top of that.

Lil Wayne’s appearance on “Hallelujah Heaven” was released as the first glimpse of the album back in November, which you can check out above.

“There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie,” the film’s director, Jeymes Samuel, shared with Billboard. “It was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other. But I also worked with the most awesome artists on our track ‘Hallelujah Heaven.’ Collaborating with Lil Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks was so dope; I loved getting them all on the same track.”

The film will also be available to watch in theaters starting this weekend.

Continue scrolling to view the complete tracklist for The Book Of Clarence.