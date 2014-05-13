The Justin Bieber And Jennifer Lawrence Plastic Surgery Look-Alikes Made A Music Video Together

Do you like Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” but wish it was performed without irony by people who, if you squint, kind of look like someone famous? Well, then meet the Plastics, the Beatles of the face/off world. There’s Toby Sheldon, who spent over $100,000 to resemble his idol, Justin Bieber; RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant and Madonna defender, Venus D’Lite; and of course, the John Lennon of the group, Kitty Jay. She paid another human $25,000 for the “Jennifer Lawrence Package.” At least that’s what she asked for, because I’m pretty sure Kitty ended up with the “Jennifer Lawrence’s Mailman’s Niece.”
Together, they’re the Plastics, and they just filmed their first chart-topping music video. And by chart-topping, I mean this song has raised the nation’s blood pressure charts to never-before-seen levels.
“Three monsters”? oh my. let’s see a picture of you Joshua.
Don’t think he was describing their physical appearance.
I’m rooting for the Meteor.
I don’t… I can’t… just… kill me now.
Plus… that one looks like a man. They’re all… GAHHHHH! Someone needs to slap them.
After looking at them, I can only say one thing.
NAILED IT
This is the most awkward music video I’ve ever seen. The only way it could be worse is if it was just 3 minutes of Avril Lavigne posing with fans.
When people say we shouldn’t shame and shun those who are different from us, to be tolerant and accepting of all lifestyles, let me present exhibits A, B & C for the argument against.
I believe my side wins.
That was actually very decent, not sure why everyone else seems to hate this? Btw isn’t that Justin Bieber lookalike supposed to be or have been a pro singer/songwriter? Why didn’t they let him open up those pipes?!