In August, The Kid Laroi gave an update on his debut album, The First Time, promising that fans’ patience would be rewarded. The multi-platinum-certified artist said he believed the finished work would have 20 tracks: “rap sh*t, alternative sh*t, kind of pop sh*t on there, too, R&B.” He also teased an accompanying short film. Since then, he has dropped the singles “Too Much,” featuring Central Cee and Jung Kook, as well as “What Just Happened.”

On Wednesday, November 1, Laroi revealed the full The First Time tracklist. Yes, it comes in right at 20 tracks. And yes, the features indicate that his description of the album’s range was spot-on.

Laroi first mentioned The First Time in January but didn’t confirm its November 10 release date until last week, when he shared the album’s cover art alongside a lengthy caption explaining why he has taken so much time in between projects.

“MY NEW ALBUM “THE FIRST TIME” IS OUT NOVEMBER 10TH!!!!!!!” Laroi captioned his Instagram post. “It’s almost been 2 and half years since I last dropped a project and im proud to say that this one is SO much better than anything I’ve ever released… ever. thank you for sticking around this long and im sorry that sometimes it’s hard being a supporter of mine.”

He continued, “I’ve had a lot of different experiences these past couple of years and life has been nothing short of insane. there’s no record or song or lyric that could ever fully describe to you what it’s been like but I hope this album gives you a slight idea! extremely grateful that I get to share this stuff with you all. I wouldn’t be anything without y’all so thank you again. I love you all beyond words.”

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. “Sorry”

2. “Bleed”

3. “I Thought That I Needed You”

4. “Where Do You Sleep?”

5. “Too Much” Feat. Jung Kook and Central Cee

6. “Tear Me Apart”

7. “Strangers (Interlude)”

8. “Nights Like This”

9. “What’s The Move?” Feat. Future and Baby Drill

10. “Strangers Pt. 2 (Interlude)”

11. “Deserve You”

12. “Call Me Instead” Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Robert Glasper

13. “What Went Wrong???”

14. “The Line” Feat. d4vd

15. “What Just Happened”

16. “You”

17. “Love Again”

18. “Where Does Your Spirit Go?”

19. “You Never Forget Your First Time…”

20. “Kids Are Growing Up”

The First Time is out 11/10 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.