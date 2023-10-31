The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2023

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of October below.

Linda Ronstadt — A Merry Little Christmas (Reissue) In the year 2000, Linda Ronstadt carved herself a space in the holiday music pantheon with her A Merry Little Christmas album. Now, ahead of the holiday season, the project is being reissued, with this rerelease being the first time the project is available on vinyl. There are three pressings to suit any festive record collection: metallic silver, evergreen, and poinsettia red. Get it here. Mötley Crüe — Year Of The Devil Mötley Crüe came into their own with their second album, 1983’s Shout At The Devil. To mark the project’s 40th anniversary, there’s a fresh new reissue that has a bunch of goodies, like reproductions of 7-inch singles, tarot cards, and event a collection of demos, compiled and dubbed Shout At The Demos & Rarities. Get it here.

Tom Waits — Bone Machine and The Black Rider (Reissues) Tom Waits and longtime collaborator/wife Kathleen Brennan are overseeing a reissue project at the moment, and the latest releases from the bunch are two of Waits’ best ’90s albums: Bone Machine and The Black Rider. (In case you missed it, Swordfishtrombones, Rain Dogs, and Franks Wild Years were previously reissued in September; Find more information on those in the link below.) Get it here. The Blood Brothers — Burn, Piano Island, Burn (20th Anniversary Reissue) Seattle post-hardcore favorites The Blood Brothers are celebrating 20 years of their classic album Burn, Piano Island, and they’re doing so with a reissue. It’s a fun one, too, as it comes with the album on exclusive colored vinyl (differing depending on where you pick it up), an “Ambulance Vs. Ambulance” 7-inch, and an expanded 32-page booklet featuring new liner notes and photos. Get it here.

Future — Pluto, DS2, Super Slimey, Monster, Beast Mode, 56 Nights, Purple Reign, Future, and Hndrxx (Reissues) Future is currently offering the perfect opportunity for fans to get his work into their vinyl collections: He’s bringing nine of his albums and mixtapes to vinyl in a series of drops. Pluto, DS2, and Super Slimey kicked things off on October 20; Monster, Beast Mode, and 56 Nights arrived on October 27; and Purple Reign, Future, and Hndrxx are coming November 3. Get it here. Led Zeppelin — IV (Reissue) Atlantic Records launched a 75 anniversary campaign not long ago and it’s good news for vinyl fans, as the long-running label has a number of classic releases prime for reissues. Among the lot of LPs getting re-pressed is Led Zeppelin’s IV, which comes in a lovely translucent vinyl. Get it here.

Coldplay — A Head Full Of Dreams (Reissue) As part of the same campaign as the Led Zep album, Coldplay is reissuing their esteemed 2015 project A Head Full Of Dreams. It’s pressed on 140g colored recycled vinyl and comes with a bonus track, the hit Chainsmokers collaboration “Something Just Like This. Get it here. Nirvana — In Utero (30th Anniversary Reissue) Nirvana’s Nevermind reissue was a big deal in 2021, and now it’s In Utero‘s turn. The beloved Nevermind follow-up is 30 now and it’s getting re-released in a number of formats, including an 8-LP edition that includes a whopping 53 unreleased tracks, including two previously unheard full shows from the In Utero tour. Get it here.

Van Halen — The Collection II In 2015, Van Halen unveiled The Collection, which focused on the band’s first six albums. Now, after nearly a decade, The Collection II is here. This five-LP release highlights the band’s second incarnation (Sammy Hagar, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, and Michael Anthony) and features four remastered albums (5150, OU812, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, and Balance), as well as some rarities from between 1989 and 2004. Get it here. U2 — Zooropa (30th Anniversary Reissue) U2 is currently in the spotlight thanks to their concerts at the wild new Las Vegas venue The Sphere, for a residency dubbed U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere. 1993’s Zooropa, meanwhile, is very much a part of the Achtung Baby story, and as Zooropa turns 30, the band has reissued the album in a transparent yellow vinyl pressing. Get it here.