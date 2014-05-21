The Most Generic Pop Punk Song Ever Is Absurdly Catchy

As long as overly earnest teenagers are learning how to play guitar, pop punk will never die. Nor should it. It’s stupid and immature and simple, but so, so good, and so, so catchy. Even when bands set out to make the most “the most generic, cheesiest pop-punk song ever devised,” like Sunrise Skater Kids did with “Pop Punk Pizza Party,” I still want to listen to it for the rest of the afternoon.
Who can resist?
I’ll have my best friends in the front seat
My pizza in the back
Seven pairs of khaki shorts and stickers for my mac
That would SO be my yearbook quote if I was 13 years old.
Mormons like Sunrise Skater Kids because Sunrise Skater Kids make Blink-182 look like Cannibal Corpse.
I couldn’t make it to the end of the song. Does he ever see Baltimore again?
I had no idea Harold Bloom had Rebecca Black in mind when he penned The Anxiety of Influence.
Wait, this isn’t the local coin-op car wash! Never mind.
Meh, I’ll stick with the Ataris for my source of all things GAWD WHY IS HIGH SCHOOL SO HARRRDDDDD punk.
When was it decided that punk rock all singers had to be all whiny sounding???? Pisses me off….
Since “Dookie”.