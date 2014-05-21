The Most Generic Pop Punk Song Ever Is Absurdly Catchy

05.21.14

As long as overly earnest teenagers are learning how to play guitar, pop punk will never die. Nor should it. It’s stupid and immature and simple, but so, so good, and so, so catchy. Even when bands set out to make the most “the most generic, cheesiest pop-punk song ever devised,” like Sunrise Skater Kids did with “Pop Punk Pizza Party,” I still want to listen to it for the rest of the afternoon.

Who can resist?

I’ll have my best friends in the front seat
My pizza in the back
Seven pairs of khaki shorts and stickers for my mac

That would SO be my yearbook quote if I was 13 years old.

