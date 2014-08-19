The NFL Wants To Charge Artists Like Katy Perry And Rihanna To Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Nobody does greedy like the NFL and its owners. In a lame cash grab attempt, the NFL has asked Super Bowl Halftime performers to pony up some cash. This year’s finalists were Rihanna, Katy Perry and Coldplay and so help me God if I don’t see Rihanna and Katy Perry together because Bob Kraft and Jerry Jones needed a few thousands bucks, I’m going to slap a bitch.
From the Wall Street Journal:
The NFL has narrowed down the list of potential performers for the 2015 Super Bowl to three candidates: Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Coldplay, these people said. While notifying the artists’ camps of their candidacy, league representatives also asked at least some of the acts if they would be willing to contribute a portion of their post-Super Bowl tour income to the league, or if they would make some other type of financial contribution, in exchange for the halftime gig.
Again, let me reiterate. We might miss…
And this.
And maybe this.
Because of men like this?
Again, who do I need to get violent on?
The Super Bowl Half-time show is there for people who hate football, yet are forced to watch the game. They hoop and holler at the commercials and the half-time show, while we get more wings and grab another beer.
I love me some Katy Perry – but halftime is Puppy Bowl time.
for fucking reals. I don’t understand who in their right mind would watch the half time show. You have puppies playing football with kitten cheerleaders. It’s a win / win for animal lovers near and far. After I saw Janet Jackson’s tit slip, the half time show just haven’t lived up to expectations.
If you’re watching the Super Bowl for the halftime show, you’re doing it wrong.
Well its about time the NFL makes a few dollars.
It’s one thing to ask artists to pay to play the halftime show– but to suggest that that artists give a portion of their touring revenue? That’s straight up bullshit.
This just makes me want Weird Al to be there even more.
Starting a Kickstarter for Slayer to play. Nothing says America like Tom Araya screaming “God hates us all”.
holy crap, I just saw this.
Maybe there’s hope then
ABACINATE! AS IT BLEEDS!
PRAYING FOR THE END OF YOUR WIDE AWAKE NIGHTMARE!!
Kid: Daddy, what’s abacinate?
Dad: It’s metal, son. It’s fuckin’ metal.
Artists don’t decide to play the Superbowl – it’s the labels who pick the act. It’s just one more form of promotion for them. Of course they’ll pay to be in front of the biggest audience of the year.
Which I’m sure the label in no way takes from the artist budget or via a 360 deal.
Is there a kickstarter for Slayer to… *ahem* excuse me, SLAYERRRRRRRRR to play the halftime show yet?
Or at least Metallica, with the Super Bowl being in the bay area this year
Do it, NFL. I double dog fucking dare you to CHARGE Rihanna to play your halftime show. Nothing “bad” will happen.
Charissa Thompson: Rihanna, talk about your experience so far at the Super Bowl
Rihanna: Well, Peyton Manning’s safe word is OMAHA.
[TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES]
There’s not enough talk about Katy Perry here. I’m disappointed guys.
Fuck the NFL owners – why don’t they just do their “job” for free?
I haven’t watched the Super Bowl halftime show in some 20 years, I don’t plan to start this year, because I don’t hate myself.