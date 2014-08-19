The NFL Wants To Charge Artists Like Katy Perry And Rihanna To Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show

#Katy Perry #Rihanna #NFL
Senior Editor
08.19.14 18 Comments
Katy Perry and Rihanna

Getty Image

Nobody does greedy like the NFL and its owners. In a lame cash grab attempt, the NFL has asked Super Bowl Halftime performers to pony up some cash. This year’s finalists were Rihanna, Katy Perry and Coldplay and so help me God if I don’t see Rihanna and Katy Perry together because Bob Kraft and Jerry Jones needed a few thousands bucks, I’m going to slap a bitch.

From the Wall Street Journal:

The NFL has narrowed down the list of potential performers for the 2015 Super Bowl to three candidates: Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Coldplay, these people said. While notifying the artists’ camps of their candidacy, league representatives also asked at least some of the acts if they would be willing to contribute a portion of their post-Super Bowl tour income to the league, or if they would make some other type of financial contribution, in exchange for the halftime gig.

Again, let me reiterate. We might miss…

And this.

And maybe this.

Because of men like this?

Again, who do I need to get violent on?

[Deadspin]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Rihanna#NFL
TAGScoldplayKATY PERRYNFLRihannasuper bowl halftime show

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP