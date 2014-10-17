The Saddest Clown Ever Sang A Hauntingly Great Cover Of ‘Hallelujah’

#Cover Songs #Live Music
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.17.14 7 Comments

Leave it to Puddles the Clown to take back “Hallelujah” from every coffee house creep.

During a recent show in San Francisco, the saddest clown ever, who’s nearly seven-feet-tall and is physically unable to turn that frown upside down, sang the Leonard Cohen classic, which is unofficially the most covered song ever (that distinction actually goes to “Yesterday,” but “Hallelujah” has been sung by everyone from John Cale to Adam Sandler to everyone on The Voice and American Idol).

It’s not in the video below, but once Puddles finished his set, Twisty the Clown from American Horror Story took the stage and sang “Mommy, Can I Go Out and Kill Tonight?” Then he killed tonight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cover Songs#Live Music
TAGSCOVER SONGSlive musicPuddles The Clown

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP