The Saddest Clown Ever Sang A Hauntingly Great Cover Of ‘Hallelujah’

Leave it to Puddles the Clown to take back “Hallelujah” from every coffee house creep.

During a recent show in San Francisco, the saddest clown ever, who’s nearly seven-feet-tall and is physically unable to turn that frown upside down, sang the Leonard Cohen classic, which is unofficially the most covered song ever (that distinction actually goes to “Yesterday,” but “Hallelujah” has been sung by everyone from John Cale to Adam Sandler to everyone on The Voice and American Idol).

It’s not in the video below, but once Puddles finished his set, Twisty the Clown from American Horror Story took the stage and sang “Mommy, Can I Go Out and Kill Tonight?” Then he killed tonight.