The Weeknd Seeks Salvation In His Haunted ‘Baptized In Fear’ Video

The Weeknd is a paranoid parishioner in his new video for “Baptized In Fear.” The haunting video is shot in and around an old church, fitting the theme of baptism, with eerie statues transforming in ghostly ways.

“Baptized In Fear” is the latest video from Abel’s new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, following clips for “Open Hearts,” “Cry For Me,” and “Drive,” although technically, you might be able to count the whole of The Weeknd’s new film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, as one big music video for the album.

Since the album’s release, The Weeknd has been one busy auteur, promoting the film while preparing to launch his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which kicked off in May and is set to continue into September. In that time, he joined frequent collaborator Playboi Carti onstage at Coachella, where he also participated in a meet-and-greet with movie co-star Jenna Ortega. Then, he released a remix of his and Carti’s single “Timeless” featuring breakout star Doechii, crashed a college graduation party with late-night host Jimmy Fallon, and most unexpectedly, announced that he might not be retiring his “The Weeknd” persona after all, despite spending much of the past two years promising he’d be just plain old Abel Tesfaye from now on. He’s just full of surprises.

