The road to Changes continues as just six days remain until Justin Bieber’s new album arrives. Bieber took his talents to Saturday Night Live to perform a pair of songs from Changes as he continues a press run that has included multiple songs and videos as well as a tour announcement and a docuseries, Justin

Supported by a set of backup of dancers, Bieber would begin the night with a performance of “Yummy.” Originally backed by a trio of instruments, the acoustic effort would soon turn into a dance affair as Bieber joined the backup dancers for the performance. Moving further into the night, Bieber would return once again this time for “Intentions.” Supported by backup dancers once again, Bieber would eventually bring out Quavo for the set. The two were in high spirits as they danced freely around the stage as their set concluded.

The performance marked Bieber’s first time back on the SNL stage since 2013 when the singer served as both the host and musical guest for the night, but things that night did not go as well as people may have believed. Comedian Bill Hader gave more details about Bieber’s 2013 appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2018.

“Everybody’s usually on great behavior. Bieber is the only one in my experience … He just seemed, like, exhausted or just at the end of a rope. I mean, he was just so huge.”

Based on his performance last night, it seems like Bieber has corrected all his SNL offenses. Watch the videos above to see Bieber’s SNL performances.