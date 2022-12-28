Theophilus London has been reported missing by his family. A statement from his label, Secretly Group, was shared today, December 28, explaining that he was reportedly last heard from in July in Los Angeles. His family is urging people with information to reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel on Instagram at @iamdjkellz or the LAPD.

Read their full statement below.

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.

On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts:

‘Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.’ – Lary Moses London, father of Theophilus London

London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.”